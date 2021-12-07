SHVO Launches Sales At Mandarin Oriental Residences Fifth Avenue, Mandarin Oriental's First Residences-only Property On East Coast Exclusive residences offer luxury of living in a hotel without the guests, with private dining services by Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Boulud

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SHVO, the luxury real estate development and investment firm, today announces the official launch of sales at Mandarin Oriental Residences Fifth Avenue , financed through a joint venture between SHVO and Deutsche Finance. This will be Mandarin Oriental's first East Coast residential-only property, following the West Coast debut of Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills, also developed by SHVO.

DBOX_SHVO_685 Fifth Ave_Arrival

Located at 685 Fifth Avenue, on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 54th Street and a short walk from Central Park, Mandarin Oriental Residences Fifth Avenue offers pied-a-terre style living to its residents, all within close proximity to luxury shopping and fine dining as well as some of the most celebrated museums and cultural institutions. SHVO has restored, developed, and transformed the 29-story Beaux Arts building - originally built in 1928 and previously the headquarters of Italian fashion house Gucci - into 69 fully furnished and amenitized luxury residences ranging from junior suites to two-bedroom residences and select penthouses.

Each of the residences is thoughtfully appointed with sophisticated details such as Frette linens, stocked Molteni kitchens, custom upholstery, and tailored window treatments, and boasts a suite of unparalleled amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness center with steam, sauna, and treatment rooms; a private rooftop pool, with a lounge and bar, featuring views of Central Park; and white-glove services courtesy of Mandarin Oriental's dedicated concierge team, from bartending and butlers to shopping and dog-walking.

Residents will also have exclusive access to Boulud Prive, a new dining experience personally curated by Chef Daniel Boulud, only available to residents of the Mandarin Oriental Residences Fifth Avenue and Beverly Hills, through room service or private restaurant and bar service.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Mandarin Oriental once again, this time to offer an unparalleled living experience on New York's Fifth Avenue, one of the world's most coveted zip codes," said Michael Shvo, Founder, Chairman and CEO of SHVO. "Truly distinguished from other residential buildings in the city, this exquisitely designed collection of turnkey homes and amenities will offer residents the luxury of living in a five-star hotel without the guests."

"We look forward to introducing a new collection of Mandarin Oriental Residences to New York. The development will offer owners a unique pied-a-terre lifestyle in an ideal location, steps away from Central Park and Manhattan's renowned luxury shopping, museums and fine dining choices," said James Riley, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. "Mandarin Oriental's attention to detail and legendary service will enhance the living experience of the residents."

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing are the exclusive sales and marketing agents for Mandarin Oriental Residences Fifth Avenue. For more information, please visit www.mo-residencesfifthavenue.com or call +1.212.913.0685.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 35 hotels and seven residences in 24 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group. Visit mandarinoriental.com .

Photography of Mandarin Oriental is available to download in the Photo Library of the Media section, at www.mandarinoriental.com .

About SHVO

SHVO is a real estate development and investment firm built on the vision of Founder and CEO, Michael Shvo, to create culture-defining experiences in iconic properties.

Headquartered in New York City with offices in Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago, SHVO owns and operates a national portfolio with more than $8 billion in assets under management with more than 4.5 million square feet across industry sectors, including commercial office and retail, hospitality, and luxury residential assets.

The firm's selective portfolio of architecturally significant properties, from innovative ground up new developments to revitalized landmarks that define skylines in the world's leading cities, includes the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco, The Raleigh Hotel in Miami Beach, 333 South Wabash Avenue also known as, "The Big Red," in Chicago, Mandarin Oriental Residences at 9200 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, Mandarin Oriental Residences, Fifth Avenue in New York City and the AMAN New York Hotel and Residences at the Crown Building.

Renowned and trusted for its expertise, SHVO is fully integrated with highly diversified industry experience in every aspect of acquisitions, finance, development, design, sales, leasing, property management, hospitality, and sustainability.

About Deutsche Finance

Deutsche Finance America is part of Deutsche Finance Group, a leading global investment management firm active since 2005 with over $9.9 billion of assets under management and investments in over 47 global markets. With 120 employees and offices in Munich (global headquarters), London, Denver (US headquarters), Zurich, Madrid and Luxembourg, Deutsche Finance Group specializes in private market investments in real estate and infrastructure. Deutsche Finance Group is privately owned and individual companies in the group are regulated by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority of Germany, BaFin. www.dfamerica.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SHVO