Retail Icon Jocelyn Wong Joins The Mars Agency's Board of Directors

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mars Agency announced this week that Jocelyn Wong has joined its board of directors. The well-known and highly respected retail industry leader will offer her vast experience and expertise to help drive future success for the agency and its clients.

Jocelyn Wong joins The Mars Agency’s Board of Directors

Most recently Wong served as the Chief Customer Officer at rapidly rising, instant-needs delivery service Gopuff. Her illustrious career in retail spans three leading channels through terms as Chief Marketing Officer at both Lowe's Companies and Family Dollar, and as Group Vice President of Shopper Marketing at Safeway. She began her career in marketing and brand management roles at Procter & Gamble, giving her critical experience on the CPG side of the marketplace as well.

A renowned industry thought leader and speaker, Wong has been honored among Ad Age's "Women to Watch," Total Retail's "Top Women in Retail," and Path to Purchase Institute's "Women of Excellence."

"We're counting on our board to give us a broader perspective on what's happening across the industry, to inform both our own business strategy and the work we do for our clients," said Ken Barnett, The Mars Agency's Executive Chairman of the Board. "Learning from an experienced, high-caliber executive like Jocelyn will make us a smarter, better-informed agency — especially from the retailer point of view."

"There are few retail executives whose careers are as varied or as impressive as Jocelyn's," said Rob Rivenburgh, Global CEO and board member of The Mars Agency. "There is no one more qualified to help us identify new ways of collaborating with retailers as clients or as marketing partners for our CPG clients. We are honored and excited to be gaining her expertise on our board."

Wong joins two other outside directors on the Mars board: George Gallate, the former Global Chairman of Havas Digital and former CMO of Merkle, and Michael Darviche, the former Global CMO of Acxiom, and Management Consultant in data-driven digital marketing and technology platforms.

The Mars Agency is an award-winning, independently owned global commerce marketing practice with a growth-for-clients focus. With talent spanning the Americas, Europe and Asia, they create breakthrough, connected commerce solutions by balancing the smartest humanity with the latest technology. Their latest MarTech platform, Marilyn®, is the first and only end-to-end commerce marketing advisor. Learn more at www.themarsagency.com and meetmarilyn.ai.

