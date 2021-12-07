Global Cord Blood Corporation Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

HONG KONG, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) ("GCBC" or the "Company"), China's leading provider of cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing, and stem cell storage services, today announced the results of its 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholders, held on December 7, 2021, in Hong Kong S.A.R., China.

At the Annual General Meeting, the Company's shareholders

ratified the re-appointment of KPMG Huazhen LLP as independent auditors of the Company for the financial year ending March 31, 2022 , and authorized any duly formed committee of the directors to fix the remuneration of the independent auditors; and



re-elected Ms. Jennifer J. Weng , Mr. Ping Xu and Mr. Jacky Cheng as Class C directors of the Company until the Company's 2024 annual general meeting, or until their respective successors are duly appointed and qualified.

About Global Cord Blood Corporation

Global Cord Blood Corporation is the first and largest umbilical cord blood banking operator in China in terms of geographical coverage and the only cord blood banking operator with multiple licenses. Global Cord Blood Corporation provides cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: http://www.globalcordbloodcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, performance and results of operations, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks contained in statements filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

View original content:

SOURCE Global Cord Blood Corporation