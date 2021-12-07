eBay Announces 2021 Class of Up & Running Grant Recipients

Annual program celebrates eBay's commitment to small business, awarding $500,000 to sellers
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) today announced the recipients of its second annual Up & Running Grant program, which was created to support small businesses with incremental funding and business development resources.

eBay’s Up & Running Grants: Giving back to the small businesses that power America
eBay’s Up & Running Grants: Giving back to the small businesses that power America

This year's list of 50 US winners includes sellers from 25 states across motors, electronics, fashion, beauty, collectibles and more. Each will receive $10,000 to re-invest in their businesses plus customized access to training resources and mentorship.

"eBay is committed to helping sellers succeed, and we designed the Up & Running Grant program to fuel their growth," said Andrea Stairs, CMO and VP of Seller Community. "Recipients are able to use funds and resources to increase inventory, adjust their business model, or hire more employees. Cultivating small businesses is embedded in the eBay DNA, and we continue to provide the crucial tools to help entrepreneurs thrive."

On eBay, 80% of all items sold are from a small business, and, in the past year, small businesses grew 27% on the marketplace (US). The 2021 grant recipients sell in categories like sneakers, luxury watches, handbags, trading cards, comics, electronics, sports equipment, motors and more.

The 50 grant recipients are listed below:

Seller

Business

Location

Jude Lugo

17 Entre LLC DBA J&L Making a Difference

Flower Mound, TX

Lawrence Njuguna

3N Group LLC

Bowie, MD

Adam Hathaway

Advanced Manufacturing Supply, LLC

Westbrook, ME

Jake Mallerdino

Altumitseller

Pewaukee, WI

Anna Packer

Annaesthetic Miscellany LLC

Flowery Branch, GA

Nila Siok

Appealing Signs

Elk Grove Village, IL

Kristina Compton

Auto Parts Puller

Scotland Neck, NC

Katelyn Huffine

Beauty On Point

Lawton, OK

Robin Thomas

Books With Character

Landenberg, PA

Brandon Bergholz

Bravo Charlies Kicks & Customs

Ashland, OH

Jacqueline Green

Brendan Reid Imaging

Frankfort, KY

Vince Kachatorian

Countryroadautoparts

Glendale, CA

Dave Cole

Crazy4Pickleball

St. George, UT

Jill Norton

Dragon Tail Resale

Saint Charles, IL

Sandy Herrera

Elias Collectibles LLC

New York, NY

Eric Sim

EVS Trading Company LLC

San Francisco, CA

John Fetchko

FarFetched Cards LLC

Irwin, PA

Maria Victoria Cerdenia

Gift Ko LLC

Washington, D.C.

Shahrad Mohebbi

Global Online Retail Inc.

Katy, TX

Jeff Lee

Halo Custom Guitars, Inc.

Cupertino, CA

Lorri Rathz

Jan's Jewelry Junction

Ventura, CA

Patricia Snead

Jetsetglam

Henderson, NV

Fal Upton

Kindred Commerce LLC

Tampa, FL

Maykau Yang

KraZGifz, LLC

Brooklyn Park, MN

Jeremy Maddox

Left/ Right Liquidations, LLC

Morgantown, WV

Kathleen McNamara

Lola Frocks

San Francisco, CA

Saini Kannan

Nandaimo

Irvine, CA

Sunghyo Lee

Newdelphe LLC

Fairfield, CT

Rachid Saint Jean

Nismopar Inc.

Orlando, FL

Michael Payne Jr.

Northwest Decalz

Yelm, WA

David Jordan

Nostalgics Online

Belton, MO

Nhan Phan

NP Galleria LLC

Chicago, IL

Shannon Hoolihan

Parts At Your Door, LLC

Belleville, IL

Jacob Pendleton

Pendleton Group, LLC

Dothan, AL

Sasha Wood

Prayz

Pullman, WA

Lorie Wuttke

Remember When LLC

Delevan, WI

Ian Roberts

Remote Wholesalers, LLC

New York, NY

Serena Coleman

Riff Raff Resale

Sandy, UT

Rhonda Abraham

Ronnie's Closet 2 LLC

Windermere, FL

Alex Carrera

Save A Suit Inc.

Bethel, CT

Shari Smith

Shari Sells, LLC

Erie, CO

John Agnello

Snap Goes My Cap

Brooklyn, NY

Tamara Baker

Sneaker Solecial & Everyday Kicks

Lyman, SC

Carlos Solis

stuff-4-lessllc

Pomona, CA

Margaret Sommers

The Ladies Room Inc.

Lombard, IL

Richard Benedetti

the TAG hut/MyWatchCare

Saint Petersburg, FL

Jennifer Walker

Theory Comics

Rye, CO

Rosalia Villa

Thrifting Babe

Ventura, CA

Marcus Binion

Urban ReinVintage

Washington, D.C.

Waylen Hunsucker

Way Motor Works

Atlanta, GA

Through Hello Alice, all grant recipients are enrolled in an online community of similar businesses for peer-to-peer networking and will also have access to their business center.

The full list of 2021 grantees can be viewed here, along with a short video.

About the Up & Running Grant Program
In April 2020 eBay announced Up & Running, a $100 million small business accelerator program to address the devastating impacts of COVID-19 to small, local retail businesses. Built on eBay's long-standing commitment to "enabling economic opportunity for all," the program sought to help small businesses without an e-commerce presence transition to online selling.

In November 2020 – to expand on its "Up & Running" pledge – eBay introduced the Up & Running Grant program in partnership with Hello Alice. Now in its second year, the program has received more than 10,000 applications from entrepreneurs sharing details of their small business and how they plan to use the grant to fuel their growth. Following a comprehensive review, 50 sellers are chosen to each receive $10,000 in cash along with premium access to Seller School — eBay's e-learning platform — as well as direct training, Q&A sessions and mentorship from ranking eBay sellers.

About Hello Alice
Hello Alice is a free, multichannel platform that helps businesses launch and grow. With a community of more than 320,000 business owners in all 50 states and across the globe, Hello Alice is building the largest network of owners in the country while tracking data and trends to increase the success rate for entrepreneurs. Our partners include enterprise business services, government agencies, and institutions looking to serve small- and medium business owners to ensure increased revenues and promote scale. Founded by Carolyn Rodz and Elizabeth Gore, we believe in business for all by providing access to all owners, including women, people of color, veterans, and everyone with an entrepreneurial spirit.

About eBay
eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2020, eBay enabled over $85 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

eBay (www.ebay.com)
eBay (www.ebay.com)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ebay-announces-2021-class-of-up--running-grant-recipients-301438586.html

SOURCE eBay Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.