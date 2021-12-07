Dechert's California Expansion Continues with Return of Private Fund Formation Partner Sonia Gioseffi in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today that Sonia Gioseffi has rejoined the firm as a private fund formation partner in the financial services group in San Francisco.

Ms. Gioseffi is the fifth partner to join Dechert's San Francisco office this year, continuing Dechert's strategic California expansion to bolster the firm's interdisciplinary corporate, litigation and financial services capabilities. She follows the additions of former federal prosecutor Hartley West, corporate governance litigator Rick Horvath, and relocated partners Joshua Hess and Jonathan Stott. In 2020, Dechert also welcomed the additions of a product liability trial team led by Kimberly Branscome and Jay Bhimani in Los Angeles, and IP litigator Jennifer Swan in Silicon Valley.

Ms. Gioseffi focuses her practice on the structuring, formation, and ongoing regulatory requirements of private investment funds, such as venture capital funds, private equity funds, hedge funds, and funds of funds. She also advises on various regulatory, transactional, and ongoing compliance matters involving state and federal securities laws in the investment management industry. Ms. Gioseffi received a J.D. and LL.M. from Cornell Law School and a B.A. from University of California, Santa Cruz. She was previously an associate at Dechert before joining another leading international law firm.

Christopher Harvey, global co-chair of Dechert's financial services group, commented: "We have known Sonia both through her time at Dechert and working alongside her through various projects over the years. She is highly regarded by clients and members of our financial services group, and we are excited to welcome her back to the firm."

Mark Perlow, financial services partner and managing partner of the firm's San Francisco office, commented: "Sonia brings a wealth of private fund formation expertise to our West Coast, national and global clients and contributes to our strategic expansion in California. We are thrilled to have her on board."

"Dechert's deep understanding of the environment in which private funds operate, coupled with its high level of collaboration across its practice groups, has been a major draw in my return to the firm," said Ms. Gioseffi. "I'm excited to leverage our sophisticated platform to advise clients in all aspects of their private fund businesses."

Dechert advises private fund sponsors on the full range of business, legal, fundraising and regulatory matters. Our lawyers have extensive experience in forming and managing funds in all major fund jurisdictions and all private asset classes. Dechert's private fund formation team spans the U.S., as well as London, Dublin, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Munich, Paris, Dubai, Hong Kong and Singapore. The firm represents nine of the world's top 10 largest global asset management firms, more than 700 private funds and fund management groups, and 42 of the top 50 private debt firms.

Recognized as an international private equity powerhouse, Dechert's private equity practice has been on a fast-track growth trajectory, advising more than 300 private equity and other private investment clients worldwide. In addition, the firm's international, interdisciplinary corporate team of more than 200 lawyers counsels our clients on domestic, international, and cross-border matters, using its knowledge of complex market dynamics and shifting legal backdrops to assist clients with structuring transactions across all categories and geographies.

Dechert is a leading global law firm with 22 offices around the world. We advise on matters and transactions of the greatest complexity, bringing energy, creativity and efficient management of legal issues to deliver commercial and practical advice for clients.

