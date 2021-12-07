The Boston Globe Names New England Biolabs® a Top Place to Work for 2021

IPSWICH, Mass., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Biolabs (NEB®) has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 14th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. The Top Places to Work 2021 issue publishes online at globe.com/topplaces on the night of December 1st and in The Boston Globe Magazine on December 5th.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best — their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

New England Biolabs was ranked 2nd in the large company category.

"At New England Biolabs, we have a talented, diverse and thoughtful group of employees, who are passionate about doing what is best for the company, the advancement of science, and the preservation of the environment," states Jim Ellard, CEO of NEB. "We strive to provide a unique and supportive culture that promotes a healthy, balanced lifestyle, both in and outside the workplace. The happiness of NEB's employees is our greatest asset, and at NEB everyone has a voice, regardless of tenure, seniority or role. We would like to thank our employees for over 45 years of service and dedication. Their passion, humility and sincerity has helped make NEB one of the Boston Globe's Top Places to Work."

"The workplace is undergoing a once-in-a-lifetime transformation, and the companies that embraced that change, and put their employees' needs first, really stood out," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor.

The rankings in the Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 80,000 individuals at 363 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering more flexibility to continue working remotely, tracking progress on efforts to support a diverse workforce, and, above all, remembering to have some fun along the way.

Top Places to Work online extras include sortable rankings and features such as showcasing companies that are going the extra mile to make their workplaces more equitable and to help employees connect with one another, and their communities, during the pandemic. All can be found at Globe.com/TopPlaces. Readers can follow the news on Twitter at #workboston.

About New England Biolabs

Established in the mid 1970s, New England Biolabs, Inc. is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, sample preparation for next generation sequencing, synthetic biology, glycobiology, epigenetics and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors, including the development of molecular diagnostics, as well as nucleic acid vaccines. New England Biolabs is a privately held company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, USA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and eight subsidiaries located in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com.

