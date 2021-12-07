BIG Awards Names Nu Skin's ageLOC LumiSpa "Product of the Year"

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group (BIG) today announced ageLOC LumiSpa was named a "Product of the Year" in the 2021 BIG Awards for Business. BIG Awards recognized ageLOC LumiSpa for its treatment and cleansing capabilities that have benefited millions of consumers.

ageLOC LumiSpa is one of the many award-winning pieces in Nu Skin's line of science-driven beauty devices. The device is a top-selling product for Nu Skin, which has been the world's number one brand for beauty device systems for four consecutive years.*

"This award is further validation of Nu Skin's leadership in the at-home beauty device market and a testament to our commitment to continually expand and enhance our line of beauty device systems," said Ryan Napierski, president and CEO of Nu Skin. "ageLOC LumiSpa is unlike other beauty devices—it's simple to use but backed by sophisticated science that delivers spectacular results for consumers."

The BIG Awards recognition of ageLOC LumiSpa is the latest of more than 30 beauty awards the device has won globally, including NewBeauty Magazine's Best Cleansing Device for the past two years, the Cosmopolitan Hong Kong Best of the Best Beauty Awards in 2020, and the Marie Claire Taiwan International Beauty Awards for Best High Tech.

About ageLOC LumiSpa

ageLOC LumiSpa gently—yet deeply—cleanses away dirt, oil, makeup and toxins through its patented, counter-rotating action. It leaves skin smoother and purer while reducing the appearance of pores. With consistent use, LumiSpa users get brighter, softer, smoother skin and an energizing facial massage. With only two minutes twice a day, consumers can enjoy healthier, youthful-looking skin in as little as two weeks.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is a leading beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people live, look and feel their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature. Backed by more than 35 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in approximately 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business. Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children's health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; Retail Value RSP terms; all channels; 2017 to 2020. Beauty Systems are at-home Skin Care Beauty Devices that are exclusively paired or recommended to be used with a topical consumable of the same brand. Claim verification based on Euromonitor custom research and methodology conducted January-March of 2021. Sales of at-home skin care beauty devices include sales of electric facial cleansers as defined in the Passport database. This category does not include hair care/removal appliances, body shavers, oral care appliances.

