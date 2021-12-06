Voyager Digital Reminds Shareholders of Upcoming Annual General Meeting and Provides Instructions on How To Vote in Advance of the Meeting

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) will host its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders (the "Meeting") on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time).

The Board of Directors of Voyager unanimously recommends Shareholders vote FOR all the proposed resolutions

MEETING MATTERS

To elect the five directors for the coming year. To appoint Marcum LLP as Auditor of the Company for the coming year. To ratify, affirm and approve the Long Term Incentive Plan until the next general meeting of the Company. To adopt a special resolution to approve the proposed amendment of the articles of the Company, to (i) create and set the terms of a new class of shares of the Company, being the variable voting shares; (ii) amend the terms of the common shares of the Company, and (iii) certain housekeeping and administrative changes. To approve the shareholder rights plan.

MEETING MATERIALS

Shareholders are encouraged to read the Management Proxy Circular, which can be found on www.sedar.com, or on Voyager's website at https://www.investvoyager.com/investorrelations/overview.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT REGARDLESS OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES YOU OWN

HOW TO VOTE

Due to the essence of time, shareholders are encouraged to vote online or by telephone. The voting deadline is 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, December 10th for receiving proxies by mail, online, telephone, and in person. Only Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to vote at the meeting.

Vote using the following

methods prior to the Meeting.







Internet Telephone or Fax

Registered Shareholders Shares held in own name and

represented by a physical

certificate. www.investorvote.com Telephone: 1-866-732-8683

Fax: 1-866-249-775

Beneficial Shareholders Shares held with a broker,

bank or other intermediary. www.proxyvote.com Call or fax to the

number(s) listed on

your voting

instruction form



SHAREHOLDER QUESTIONS

Shareholders who have any questions regarding the matters of the meeting, or require assistance with voting their shares, should contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group, the proxy solicitation agent, by telephone at +1 877-452-7184 (North America – toll free) or +1 416-304-0211 (outside North America), or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSX: VOYG; OTCQX: VYGVF; FRA: UCD2) is a fast-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 60 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application, and earn rewards up to 12 percent annually on more than 30 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com.

The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

