Vori Health Strengthens Executive Team with Five Industry Leaders

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vori Health, an all-inclusive medical provider for musculoskeletal (MSK) care, announces the addition of five executives to its senior leadership team. These new executives join to fortify and scale the 18-month-old company's inclusive mission to improve access to improved evidence-based care. Through clinical excellence care teams, behavioral integration, and technology, Vori Health creates a community of care to navigate best practices and improve outcomes.

Deborah Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer, Vori Health

The new executive team members joined Vori Health in the last three months, and all report to Co-founder and CEO, Ryan Grant, MD:

Deborah Conrad , Chief Marketing Officer

David Deane , Chief Commercial Officer

Cindy Nguyen , Chief Financial Officer

Akshara Reddy, Chief Strategy Officer

Nadian Zak , Chief People Officer

"We are at an inflection point at Vori Health requiring the investment in top talent to lead the company during this growth and scale phase," said Dr. Grant. "We have a tremendous opportunity to improve the care for people who suffer from back, neck, hip, and knee pain and related issues, which is the number one cause of disability across the world. The addition of these industry leaders will allow us to ramp our products and services to reach more people and provide outstanding care."

Vori Health recently closed its Series A (~$68mm) funding led by New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA), along with participation from AlleyCorp, Intermountain Health, Ascension Ventures, Echo Health Ventures, Max Ventures, and Pacific Western Bank.

The company will roll-out all of its services nationwide by mid-2022. People can access Vori Health's services directly, or as a benefit provided by their employer, or referred to by their primary care physicians and other specialty care providers.

"Each of these leaders has a proven track record in their area of expertise and a shared passion to create a new kind of health care experience that benefits our patients," said Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mary O'Connor. "We have important work to do to make healthcare better for all, and this team will take us to the next level to ensure our patients are getting outstanding care, in the most efficient and effective way," she added.

About the New Executives

Deborah Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer – Deborah leads Vori Health's marketing, brand and communications efforts. Most recently, she was interim CMO at medical device and data company NovaSignal. Prior to that she was CMO at Grand Rounds Health (now Included Health). In her 27-year tenure at Intel she held a variety of marketing and business development roles, including six years as Corporate VP and Global CMO for the company.

David Deane, Chief Commercial Officer – David oversees the company's sales, business development and go-to-market operations. Before joining Vori Health, David was Head of Growth and Strategy for Doctor on Demand, enabling scale for the next generation of virtual care. His previous experience includes Chief Growth Officer at Turning Point Healthcare Solutions and VP/GM Sales for HMS. David led sales and marketing at Prodigy Diabetes Care, oversaw marketing and managed care accounts at CCS Medical, and product management at BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee.

Cindy Nguyen, Chief Financial Officer – Cindy leads Vori Health's financial and investor efforts. Prior to joining the company, Cindy was CFO for Ride Health, a medical transportation platform. Cindy's experience includes healthcare-centric CFO roles for Circulation, Inc. and Commonwealth Care Alliance. She held finance leadership roles at Centene Corporation and Senior Whole Health. Her broad experience includes turnarounds, taking organizations through rapid growth and acquisitions for both venture capital backed startups and publicly traded Fortune 100 organizations.

Akshara Reddy, Chief Strategy Officer – Akshara joins to lead Vori Health's strategic initiatives in the areas of enterprise growth, strategic partnerships, and new product and service offerings. Previously, Akshara was the Executive Director and Head of Strategic Programs at Aetna, a CVS Health Company, and held a variety of strategy, business development, and product management leadership positions during her eight years there. Prior to Aetna, she held senior advisory and product development roles at Arcadia Healthcare Solutions, a population health management company.

Nadian Zak, Chief People Officer – Nadian leads Vori Health's human capital strategy, including talent acquisition, total rewards, learning and development, DEI and people operations. Previously, Nadian was Head of People at Vertava Health, where she led progressive people strategies that helped scale the company's growth while achieving record breaking team member engagement levels. Prior to Vertava Health, Nadian has held senior leadership positions at leading healthcare technology and services organizations, Brookdale Senior Living, Change Healthcare, and Smith & Nephew.

About Vori Health

Vori Health is an all-inclusive medical and health provider practicing a holistic, integrated approach starting with musculoskeletal care. The organization offers full service physical medicine and rehabilitation care, physical therapy, prescriptions, imaging and lab ordering, health coaching, nutritional guidance, community support and premium instructional content. The team consists of carefully selected, board-certified physicians and licensed healthcare providers, and provides health services that are accessible at the click of a button from the comfort, convenience, and privacy of a patient's home. Learn more at www.vorihealth.com .

David Deane, Chief Commercial Officer, Vori Health

Cindy Nguyen, Chief Financial Officer, Vori Health

Akshara Reddy, Chief Strategy Officer, Vori Health

Nadian Zak, Chief People Officer, Vori Health

Vori Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vori Health)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vori Health