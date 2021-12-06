Hotels.com Introduces the Not-So-Silent Night Challenge for Extreme Holiday Music Fans Survive 24 hours of nonstop jingle jams in a decked-out hotel suite and get rewarded with 25 hotel nights* on Hotels.com

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you absolutely live for holiday music and play it on a constant loop after Halloween? Or do you want to smash the speakers if you hear one jingle bell before December? Amid the yearly heated debate on how much is too much holiday music, Hotels.com created the ultimate challenge for extreme holiday music fans: the Hotels.com Not-So-Silent Night Challenge, a 24-hour overnight stay in a totally decked-to-the-halls holiday hotel suite where holiday songs will be playing. ALL. NIGHT. LONG.

Complete with a light-up dance floor, karaoke machine, Santa DJ, ornament disco ball and holiday lights galore, this hotel suite has everything you need to fully embrace the holiday spirit. Plus, you'll receive an exclusive wake-up call video from holiday music legend Lance Bass to gently rouse you from all that sleep you won't be getting, a $1,000 travel stipend, and a $500 room service credit so you can fuel up while you rock out.

"The Hotels.com Not-So-Silent Night Challenge takes the 'love it or leave it' conversation that surrounds holiday music every year to a new extreme," said Lance Bass. "I'm excited to send a wake-up call to the lucky guests, although they might be too busy jamming out to sleep much! Hotels.com has taken festive holiday stays to a new level and, as someone who lives for this season, I am here for it."

Think you got what it takes to jingle bell rock around the tree all night long? If you "survive" 24 hours of the music mania, you will be rewarded with 25 hotel nights* deposited into your Hotels.com Rewards account so you can say bye-bye to a winter wonderland and vacay wherever you please.

"We know that come December, guests are looking for the ultimate winter wonderland stays to really embrace the holiday spirit," said Jennifer Dohm, head of PR for Hotels.com. "The Not-So-Silent Night Suite by Hotels.com combines the classic holiday hotel pop-up with the lively cultural debate of 'overplayed' holiday music to create the perfect challenge for two travelers to live their best hotel life, holiday style."

Now through Dec. 12 at 11:59 p.m. ET, visit Hotels.com/NotSoSilentNight to apply for the Hotels.com Not-So-Silent Night challenge at the Fairmont on The Magnificent Mile in Chicago from Dec. 19 through Dec. 21.

It's sure to be lit in this holiday hotel suite in downtown Chicago just steps from all the holiday fanfare! Don't worry, the music challenge is just the first night of your stay, so you'll either be singing at the top of your lungs or saying, "bah humbug," as you raid the minibar. Challenge participant can bring a guestie to support their endeavor (and sing along).

While not every holiday traveler can experience our Not-So-Silent Night suite, we've curated a list of festive holiday hotel stays across the country. Top holiday hotspots include Williamsburg Inn, The Gaylord Texan and The Roosevelt New Orleans.

For more information on the Hotels.com Not-So-Silent Night challenge, check out the official terms and conditions.

*Must be used before December 2022

