SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ADTN, ROG, VG, DRNA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ADVA. Following completion of the transaction, ADTRAN shareholders are expected to own approximately 54% of the combined company. If you are an ADTRAN shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for $277.00 in cash per share. If you are a Rogers shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ericsson for $21.00 per share in cash. If you are a Vonage shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Novo Nordisk for $38.25 per share in cash. If you are a Dicerna shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

