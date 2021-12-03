loanDepot celebrates week of giving with $50,000 donation to United Cerebral Palsy of Orange County

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of the season, and in celebration of its continued partnership, loanDepot, the nation's second largest nonbank retail lender, will donate $50,000 to support United Cerebral Palsy of Orange County (UCP-OC). UCP-OC provides specialized care for thousands of children and families in the Orange County, Calif., area, and is one of the only organizations in the region delivering comprehensive support critical to closing developmental gaps and empowering families to care for their child's special needs.

loanDepot logo. (PRNewsFoto/LoanDepot.com, LLC) (PRNewsfoto/LD Holdings Group LLC)

"Over the years we have built a long-lasting and meaningful relationship with UCP-OC," said UCP-OC Board Member and loanDepot EVP, Direct Lending Alex Madonna. "This partnership has not only aided UCP-OC in their mission to provide life-changing services, but it has also enabled us to touch the lives of thousands of children and families across the county."

"We are truly humbled by loanDepot's continued support and generosity," said UCP-OC President and CEO Ramin Baschshi, M.D. "The partnership we have forged exemplifies the true meaning of advocacy. We thank everyone at loanDepot for their continued commitment to providing children with disabilities and their families a life without limits."

loanDepot's partnership began approximately six years ago when the son of one of the company's loan officers was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Since that time, loanDepot and dozens of its team members have collectively and individually donated hundreds of thousands of dollars and hundreds of volunteer hours to support UCP-OC's mission. In 2020, UCP-OC nominated loanDepot as 2020's National Philanthropy Day – Outstanding Large Corporation in recognition of that continued support.

"Seeing the impact that UCP-OC is making throughout the Orange County community and beyond fills me with gratitude," added Madonna. "Giving back to the communities in which we live and work is part of our company's DNA and is one of the guiding principles established by our founder, Anthony Hsieh."

The $50,000 donation to UCP-OC is the first of five planned this week by loanDepot to support those who are most vulnerable during the holiday season in the communities where its employees live and work, and beyond. loanDepot will also donate to Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, War Heroes on Water and Freedom Alliance, and Free Wheelchair Mission for a total combined donation of $250,000.

About UCP-OC

Founded in 1953, UCP-OC was originally established as United Cerebral Palsy of Orange County to assist people of all ages affected by cerebral palsy. Over their 60+ years of service, however, they have observed an increase in demand for services to support children with disabilities. In response, they have streamlined their focus to children while broadening the programs offered, as well as the range of disabilities served to include autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, and other developmental delays. They are one of the only organizations in Orange County delivering comprehensive support for children with disabilities and their families. As such, the services are critical to closing developmental gaps and empowering families to care for their child's special needs. To learn more, visit: https://www.ucpoc.org/

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as the nation's second largest retail mortgage lender, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Fine

VP, Public Relations

(781) 248-3963

jfine@loandepot.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE loanDepot, Inc.