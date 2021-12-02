Tarsier™ Pharma Announces two presentations at the International Ocular Inflammation Society (IOIS) 2021 Congress

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Tarsier Pharma, an advanced clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for blinding ocular diseases, announced that the Company's recent activities will be shared in two presentations at the International Ocular Inflammation Society (IOIS) Congress (on Dec. 2-5, 2021): (1) results of GADOT 20/20 Phase I/II uveitis trial, (2) Tarsier Grading Image Scale for anterior chamber cell count.





Dr. David S Chu, a uveitis expert who was a Principal Investigator in the trial, A phase I/II clinical trial supports further investigation of TRS01 as a new non-steroid treatment for active noninfectious anterior uveitis, with a novel mechanism of action".

GADOT 20/20 was a dose-ranging, randomized, double-masked, controlled phase I/II clinical trial that evaluated the safety and efficacy of TRS01 eyedrops in active non-infectious anterior uveitis. Results showed a statistically significant improvement in signs and symptoms of the disease.Dr. David S Chu, a uveitis expert who was a Principal Investigator in the trial, will present GADOT 20/20's results via an electronic poster , entitled "".



Prof. Marc de Smet , a uveitis expert and one of the authors of the article about TGIS in Ocular Immunology and Inflammation, Grading Image Scale (G.I.S) for anterior chamber cell count in patients with anterior chamber inflammation". Tarsier Grading Image Scale (TGIS) is a visual analog scale, that graphically represents a high-power field slit beam through the anterior chamber, for assessing Anterior Chamber Cells (ACC). ACC counts positively correlate with the severity of anterior chamber inflammation. With TGIS, which is based on intuitive pattern recognition, the inter-observer variability in ACC count decreases. This is vital for consistency in uveitis therapy management and clinical trials.Prof., a uveitis expert and one of the authors of the article about TGIS in will present the TGIS via an electronic poster , entitled: "

Dr. Daphne Haim-Langford, Tarsier's CEO and Chairperson, said: "We are excited that the International Ocular Inflammation Society will host in this year's congress two presentations that are related to Tarsier's activity, as we are indeed continuously working for the benefit of the uveitis patients and community".

About Tarsier Pharma

Tarsier Pharma is phase-3 pharmaceutical company, focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular blinding diseases. TRS is a bio-inspired breakthrough proprietary technology platform, based on a new chemical entity with novel mechanism of action, that demonstrated safety and efficacy in a rare debilitating and blinding indication.

Lead product candidate for uveitic glaucoma

Non-infectious uveitis is an autoimmune blinding ocular inflammation, considered the third leading cause of blindness in the developed world. Tarsier's TRS01 is a potent fast-acting immunomodulator, delivered as eye drops, for the treatment of non-infectious anterior uveitis in patients with uveitic glaucoma – that is considered an end-stage condition of uveitis. Once a uveitis patient has also developed glaucoma (uveitic glaucoma), the only available treatments for active inflammation, which are steroids, should be avoided due to their side effects of expediting glaucoma and vision loss. Thus, TRS01 has the potential to become the standard of care for uveitic glaucoma.

