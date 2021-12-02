Ohio First State to Launch Innovative Tech Platform to Find Families for Kids in Foster Care

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The state of Ohio has become the first state to use technology to fast-track family search and engagement processes for children in the foster care system. Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder announced that Ohio is implementing the Connect Our Kids technology platform statewide.

Founders of Connect Our Kids

Connect Our Kids founders, Dr. Jennifer Jacobs and Jessica Stepleton Stern, joined Lt Governor Jon Husted and partner organizations on Tuesday to launch their innovative tech platform that scales up every aspect of the most successful family search and engagement programs in the state.

"We are just two moms on a mission," Stern said.

Building out an extensive family and support tree is the foundation for helping children and youth understand their stories and find a loving, permanent family. Strong, supportive relationships heal trauma and place children on the path to realizing their potential, both individually and as members of their communities.

Jacobs commented, "Children want to understand their story, their family's story. Building out family trees and support networks not only helps social workers find potential permanent families, but also helps children understand and process a fuller picture of that story."

There are over 400,000 children in the foster care system in the United States and before Connect Our Kids was founded advanced technology was underutilized in the process of finding safe and loving homes for children in need.

Connect Our Kids co-founder, Jessica Stern, was born and raised in Ohio and knew their current children services transformation was the most forward-leaning in the nation. "It's an honor to support the incredible work being done in my home state." Stern said. "Our technology provides the path to find families, build connections, and create community for every child in need. These connections and relationship building will lead to healing trauma and healthier lives."

For more information on how you can help Connect Our Kids, please visit ConnectOurKids.org.

