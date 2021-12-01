TD SYNNEX Launches New Global Security, Data and IoT Click-to-Run™ Solutions

FREMONT, Calif. and CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD SYNNEX Corporation today launched a set of global security, data and IoT market-ready solutions available on the StreamOne™ platform. The latest Click-to-Run™ offerings are designed to help TD SYNNEX customers increase speed to market and reduce the complexity of implementing next-generation technology solutions consumed through the cloud.

TD SYNNEX (PRNewsfoto/TD SYNNEX)

"These new security, data and IoT offerings are the result of great business and technical collaboration with our customers and vendors," said Sergio Farache, chief strategy officer, TD SYNNEX. "The result is a rich and relevant library of partner capabilities that provide repeatable, outcome-based solutions customers can activate at the click of a button."

Security Solutions

This set of solutions is composed of core capabilities that include endpoint security, backup and recovery, log aggregation, and correlation.

The initial launch includes Click-to-Run™ and "Ready-to-Deploy" configurations from:

Microsoft (Azure Sentinel, Cloud Backup on Azure)

Veeam (Veeam Backup and Replication)

VMware (VMware Carbon Black)

IoT and Data Click-to-Run™ Solutions

This set of global data and IoT market-ready solutions is designed to lower the complexity, risks and time associated with implementation, while providing additional cloud services opportunities for channel partners.

The initial launch will include:

TD SYNNEX IoT smart device, On Ramp - Helps organizations easily connect devices to Microsoft Azure with the option to deploy the software-as-a-service-based IoT Central or IoT Hub Click-to-Run™ Solution.

TD SYNNEX Azure Data Lake Essentials – Creates a reliable, secure and unstructured data repository in Microsoft Azure.

"We have been deploying the Click-to-Run™ solutions from TD SYNNEX for over a year," said Nadeem Azhar, owner, PC.Solutions.Net. "In the short timeframe we have been able to increase operational efficiency and uncover new opportunities while gaining competitive advantages. The new solutions suite allows us to expand our capabilities to address next-generation market opportunities faster, more strategically while unlocking new revenue streams."

"We are pleased to see TD SYNNEX building on our innovation and leveraging Microsoft's technology in a way that will further enable our partner ecosystem with their digitization efforts," said, Rodney Clark, CVP, Channel Sales, Microsoft Corp. "The addition of these next-generation Click-to-Run™ solutions will create new opportunities for our partners to accelerate business growth across data, analytics, IoT and security technologies. Partners can leverage these solutions to expand on their current services capabilities, shorten service delivery times and accelerate digital transformation projects."

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

© 2021 TD SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Bobby Eagle

Global External Communications Director

TD SYNNEX

(813) 482-3134

bobby.eagle@techdata.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TD SYNNEX