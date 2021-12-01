Sundaram Clayton Accelerates IIoT Led Manufacturing Transformation Journey With Altizon's Datonis Digital Factory

Sundaram Clayton Limited (SCL), leading provider of light metal castings, is scaling up Altizon's Datonis Digital Factory deployment in all their manufacturing plants

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altizon Inc. today announced that it is working with SCL to scale up deployment of its industry leading Datonis Digital Factory, in casting and machining cells across all SCL plants in India and North America.

SCL deploys Altizon's DATONIS DIGITAL FACTORY

"We believe Altizon's Datonis Digital Factory can accelerate sustainable, tangible benefits for our Digital Transformation journey. These benefits include, significantly improving throughput and productivity, turbocharge Total Predictive Maintenance excellence objectives, assuring process compliance and product quality, by facilitating end-to-end visibility of our manufacturing operations," said Vivek Joshi, President & CEO, of SCL.

Altizon's Datonis Digital Factory , a cloud-based smart manufacturing platform, with its flexible and federated architecture enables SCL to connect data from their physical assets, spread across multiple locations and enterprise systems onto a single platform. With the out of the box capabilities of Datonis Digital Factory Application Suite, SCL has connected their die casting and machining cells and is live with different Apps like Productivity, Maintenance, Quality and Energy.

"SCL is a leading supplier of automotive and non-automotive die castings with a global footprint, and it has been a privilege partnering with them on accelerating their digital transformation journey. We look forward to building on this success and working with SCL in realizing their Digital Factory vision. This deployment is a benchmark for the automotive industry," shared Vinay Nathan, CEO of Altizon.

About Altizon

Altizon, a global industrial IoT company, powers digital revolutions by helping enterprises leverage machine data to drive business decisions. Altizon's Datonis Digital Factory applies advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms to accelerate smart manufacturing initiatives, modernize asset performance management and pioneer new business models for service delivery.

Altizon has been spearheading digital factory initiatives in Industry 4.0 across a range of industry verticals , including Automotive, F&B, Industrials and Remote Industrial Assets.

Altizon is headquartered in Palo Alto (USA) with offices in Boston (USA) and Pune (India).

For more information, visit: www.altizon.com

