Start 2022 In Puerto Rico With A Trip To Experience The Island's Inaugural New Year's Eve Celebration Discover Puerto Rico is partnering with Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino and JetBlue to give travelers the chance to win a trip to the Island for a one-of-a-kind VIP New Year's celebration

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Puerto Rico , the Island's non-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), is rolling out the red carpet for travelers to start 2022 in Puerto Rico. In partnership with the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino and JetBlue, the DMO will grant one person and a guest a once-in-a-lifetime trip to ring in the New Year, Puerto Rican style. Starting today, contenders can enter the "2022 Starts in Puerto Rico" sweepstakes via this landing page until Sunday, December 12 for a chance to win two roundtrip flights to the Island and a 3-night stay at Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino hotel, offering an urban resort-style retreat just five minutes from historic Old San Juan.

2022 starts in Puerto Rico with a huge New Year's Eve celebration at the Puerto Rico Convention Center and the Island's newest entertainment complex, DISTRITO T-Mobile. Enter for your chance to ring in the New Year on the Island with a VIP experience, roundtrip flights and hotel accommodations.

The winner will receive a VIP experience at Puerto Rico's inaugural New Year's Eve celebration taking place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center , the largest and most technologically advanced in the Caribbean, and DISTRITO T-Mobile , Puerto Rico's newest state-of-the-art five-acre entertainment and nightlife complex. The historic New Year's Eve event will take place in conjunction with the 500th anniversary of San Juan , as the capital city celebrates a special year. This also complements the Island's world-renowned existing holiday season festivities; a time of year that vividly reflects the Island's vibrant culture, food, dance, and music that shine through local festivals and celebrations.

Making the celebration truly special is that "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" is celebrating its 50th year and will feature the show's first-ever Spanish language countdown live from Puerto Rico's inaugural celebration. The most-watched annual celebration, "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," will air FRIDAY, DEC. 31, live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST. Puerto Rico's countdown will occur at 11:00 P.M EST / 12:00 A.M. AST.

"There is nowhere quite like Puerto Rico to start 2022, with the natural wonders, world-renowned cuisine, beautiful weather, and one-of-a-kind culture," said Brad Dean, Chief Executive Officer of Discover Puerto Rico. "We invite travelers everywhere to make Puerto Rico part of their 2022 travel plans."

Puerto Rico has seen impressive tourism figures and growth in 2021. This growth is driven by the Island's commitment to health and safety as Puerto Rico currently leads all U.S. states and territories in COVID-19 vaccination rates with roughly 90 percent of the eligible population with at least one vaccine dose. With no passport, currency exchange, or international phone plan required for U.S. citizens, Puerto Rico is the perfect destination for those looking for the balance of award-winning beaches, world-class culinary delights, natural wonders, and heart-pounding adventure.

It is recommended that visitors check entry requirements prior to visiting Puerto Rico. For more information about the destination, follow Discover Puerto Rico's social channels on #PRxRockinEve, Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook , and visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com .

There is no purchase necessary to enter or win. Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 48 U.S./D.C., age 21+. For full details and sweepstakes rules, and to enter the sweepstakes visit https://www.discoverpuertorico.com/2022-starts-puerto-rico; terms & conditions apply.

About Discover Puerto Rico:

Discover Puerto Rico is a newly established private, not-for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island's diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales, and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and non-governmental players throughout Puerto Rico's visitor economy and the community at large, to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com .

