Mazda Reports November Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total November sales of 20,602 vehicles, a decrease of 5.3 percent compared to November 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 313,334 vehicles; an increase of 26.4 percent compared to the same time last year. With 24 selling days in November, compared to 23 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 9.2 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 3,847 vehicles in November, a decrease of 25 percent compared to November 2020.

Sales Highlights:

CX-30 sales increased 66.3 percent YoY with 4,404 vehicles sold.

CX-9 sales increased 17.2 percent YoY with 2,311 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported November sales of 2,975 vehicles, a decrease of 46.6 percent compared to November last year. Year-to-date sales increased 12.4 percent with 60,253 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported November sales of 4,815 vehicles, an increase of 9 percent compared to November last year. Year-to-date sales increased 2.2 percent, with 42,195 vehicles sold.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

















November November YOY %

November November YOY %

2021 2020 Change

2021 2020 Change















Mazda3 2,501 2,613 (4.3)%

35,634 30,352 17.4% Mazda 3 Sdn 1,528 1,534 (0.4)%

20377 18,346 11.1% Mazda 3 HB 973 1,079 (9.8)%

15257 12,006 27.1%















Mazda6 586 1,196 (51.0)%

15672 14,517 8.0%















MX-5 Miata 236 610 (61.3)%

10,336 8,113 27.4% MX-5 68 254 (73.2)%

4032 3,293 22.4% MXR 168 356 (52.8)%

6304 4,820 30.8%















CX-3 0 413 (100.0)%

5100 8,073 (36.8)% CX-30 4,404 2,649 66.3%

55025 33,656 63.5% CX-5 10,509 12,296 (14.5)%

157963 128,035 23.4% CX-9 2,311 1,972 17.2%

33483 24,766 35.2% MX-30 55 0 -

120 0 -















CARS 3,323 4,419 (24.8)%

61,642 52,982 16.3% TRUCKS 17,279 17,333 (0.3)%

251,692 194,962 29.1%















TOTAL 20,602 21,752 (5.3)%

313,334 247,944 26.4%































*Selling Days 24 23



279 281





