Hagerty Executive Team Grows with Addition of Daniel Ignoto, Senior Vice President of Strategic Insurance Partnerships

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty has announced the hire of a new executive joining its growing team of leaders. Daniel Ignoto joins Hagerty on December 1st, 2021 as Senior Vice President of Strategic Insurance Partnerships, reporting to Jack Butcher, President of Insurance.

In this newly created role, Ignoto will be responsible for crafting consistent growth strategies for Hagerty's largest insurance carrier partnerships and working with those partners in successful business planning and execution. Additionally, Daniel will lead Hagerty's Canadian operations leveraging his recent product, underwriting and pricing expertise in the market.

Ignoto joins the team from an impressive career at Aviva Canada, where he spent the past 17 years in progressive leadership roles, including responsibility for the brand's partnership with Hagerty. Most recently he served as Vice President of Specialty Personal Insurance where he was responsible for a large team and more than $1 billion in written premiums across three distinct businesses: group, lifestyle and high net worth.

"Partnerships are a really important component of our business strategy," said Jack Butcher, President, Global Markets at Hagerty. "Daniel's experience within the insurance industry and familiarity with the Hagerty brand are a unique fit for this new role and we're just thrilled to have him join the team."

Some of Ignoto's other noteworthy achievements include pioneering Aviva's specialty division in personal insurance, achieving an industry-leading broker NPS score in the lifestyle business, tripling the high net worth portfolio where it also won Insurance Business Magazine Readers' Choice Award, establishing a strong Group business strategy and operating mode, and growing the customer base in specialty to over 1.1 million.

