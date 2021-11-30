Teamsters Joint Council 39 Endorses Josh Kaul For Wisconsin Attorney General

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Joint Council 39 has announced its re-election endorsement of Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. Kaul has over 20 years of experience in the Wisconsin Court system, both as a prosecutor and a judge, and has committed to bring independence and balance to the state's highest court.

Kaul is running to protect our Wisconsin values under the constitution and state statute, ensuring equal protection under the law, during a time when our most basic rights and freedoms are under attack.

"Josh Kaul has been a no-nonsense, efficient Attorney General who does what he says he's going to do," said Bill Carroll, President of Joint Council 39. "We are confident he will continue working to make the Wisconsin DOJ as one that enforces the law equally and without bias. He understands that the law should work for all citizens, not just corporations and the wealthy."

Kaul's experience and excellent track record of accomplishment and follow through warrants support for re-election.

"We don't want a return to a State Department of Justice that does nothing but pander to big business and fat wallets like the last AG," Carroll said. "In our view, re-electing an effective and responsive AG like Josh Kaul is a great choice, and the only choice."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Teamsters Joint Council 39 represents more than 18,000 workers at four locals across Wisconsin.

