Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment

HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently completed a new portfolio investment to facilitate the minority recapitalization of DMA Sales, LLC ("DMA" or the "Company"), a leading value-added designer and distributor of a diverse set of ride control and other products for use in automobiles, utility vehicles, heavy duty vehicles, and select industrial equipment. Main Street, along with its co-investor, partnered with the Company's existing owners and senior management team to facilitate the transaction, with Main Street funding $27.1 million in a combination of first lien, senior secured term debt and a direct minority equity investment.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Tabor City, North Carolina, DMA (www.dma-sales.com) is a leading distributor to the North American automotive parts aftermarket. Focused primarily within the ride control segment, DMA serves a diverse customer base across OEM, big box retail, wholesale, and E-commerce sales channels. DMA's products include complete strut assemblies, bare struts, shock absorbers, coil springs, brake wear sensors, and lift supports.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street ( www.mainstcapital.com ) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

