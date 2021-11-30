Invetech Wins International Health Award at Australian Export Awards

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invetech, an end-to-end commercialization partner to world's foremost therapeutic and diagnostic companies, has won the Australian International Health Award at the 59th Australian Export Awards on 25 November.

Australian Export Awards Ceremony host David Koch virtually presents the award to Andreas Knaack, President, Invetech.

The award recognizes outstanding international success in medical, healthcare, biotechnology fields for products, technology, equipment or services. Invetech contributes to the international health sector through their product design and development services as well as their groundbreaking cell and gene therapy products and manufacturing solutions. Despite COVID creating a very challenging environment, Invetech achieved export growth of more than 50% in the last financial year.

Invetech's President Andreas Knaack said, "We are so incredibly proud of this award. We've had an incredible two years, but it's been anything but easy. It's been difficult to serve our clients when having limited ability to see them face-to-face."

"Our people made this happen. Their ingenuity, their energy, their tenacity and their ability to plough through these COVID-19 years is second to nothing. They deserve the recognition."

"We are honored to receive the award as acknowledgment of our export achievements. This is a great recognition for the entire Invetech team from the Australian Government," Knaack said.

Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment The Hon Dan Tehan praised all the businesses involved in the Australian Export Awards for their contribution to supporting jobs, the economy and local communities. "All 89 finalists should be proud of their businesses; together they have contributed more than $6.2 billion in export earnings to the Australian economy and employ more than 17,700 people."

Some of Invetech's recent achievements include the design and development of a diagnostic instrument and associated consumable for point of care molecular detection of infectious diseases, including COVID-19. On the cell and gene therapy side, Invetech was selected by one of the world's top five pharmaceutical companies to design and provide several machines for the commercialization of one the company's leading autologous cell therapies.

Invetech's Australian Export Award win follows their recent Victorian Exporter of the Year win.

