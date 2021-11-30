Granulate Achieves AWS Graviton Ready Designation

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Granulate , a provider of autonomous real-time computing workload optimization and cost reductions solutions, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Graviton Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Granulate's workload optimization solution has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Graviton. In addition to achieving Service Ready status for Graviton, Granulate has AWS Ready designations for Amazon Linux 1, Amazon Linux 2, and AWS Bottlerocket.

Achieving the AWS Graviton Ready designation differentiates Granulate as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product integrating with AWS Graviton and is generally available and fully supported for AWS customers. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale, and with varying levels of complexity.

"We are thrilled to achieve AWS Graviton Ready status and to provide Granulate's tremendous benefits to customers," said Asaf Ezra, Co-Founder and CEO of Granulate. "Securing this designation has been a priority for Granulate, especially in light of the recent benchmarks demonstrating the value we can bring to Graviton users, including a 61% improvement in SLA, and significant increases in transactional throughput and interactive responsiveness."

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to help customers identify solutions integrated with AWS services and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of solutions that are integrated with AWS Services.

Granulate's workload optimization solution helps businesses rein in the skyrocketing costs of computing with its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solution that tailors workload prioritization for the unique needs of any company. Functioning at the operating system and runtime level, Granulate enables organizations to achieve at-scale workload performance, reducing response times by up to 40%, costs by up to 60%, and driving a 5X increase in throughput.

"We were delighted with the results! We couldn't imagine optimizing cost on our Graviton instances so significantly," said Yuval Kenigsbuch, Professional Services Chief Architect, SundaySky, regarding the implementation of Granulate on its Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) Graviton Based Instances, which led to a cost reduction of 15% and CPU utilization reduction of 20%.

About Granulate

Granulate is a real-time autonomous computing optimization company that delivers reduced compute costs, faster response time, and better throughput, without any code changes required. Granulate's patent-pending next-generation solution provides AI-driven infrastructure and workload optimization for robust compute performance and cost improvements in any computing environment, empowering businesses of any size from any industry by bolstering their computing power while slashing computing costs. Companies that have implemented Granulate have reduced compute expenses by up to 60%, benefitting from a 40% response time reduction and 5X increase in throughput. For more information, visit: Granulate.io

