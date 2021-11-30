ElectrifAi Announces New Executive: Kemi Goss Joins as Head of Delivery and Customer Success

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectrifAi, one of the world's leading companies in practical artificial intelligence (AI) and pre-built machine learning models, today announced that Kemi Goss has joined as Head of Delivery and Customer Success. She will also join ElectrifAi's global Management Committee.

ElectrifAi is very excited to have Kemi join. Her impressive resume and extensive experience in multiple areas will be a great asset to ElectrifAi. Kemi has in-depth expertise in information systems as a leader in complex problem solving and solution development, leveraging cloud and data solutions. Her 20+ year career has given her expertise in strategic planning and implementation, resource allocation and budgeting, project and program management, managed services solutions, cloud computing/hybrid solutions, IT infrastructure/architecture, engagement management, business transformation and client relationship management.

Kemi has worked in senior-level positions for Amazon Web Services (AWS), The Weather Channel, AT&T, Ericsson, Hitachi Telecom, Cox Communications, Cbeyond Communications, Gwinnett Technical College, and Sanofi Aventis. Her last position as the Senior Cloud Service Delivery Manager at Amazon Web Services saw her establish and foster relationships with C-level clients as a product and solution expert and account manager, including a comprehensive understanding of customer cloud journeys, operational reviews and reporting, and detailed documentation of metrics and disruptions. She captured over $24 million in customer cost savings per year and 85% customer app growth through 99.6% process automation.

"We are pleased and excited to have Kemi join the ElectrifAi team, and we look forward to her breadth of experience and expertise to help drive strong performance and customer experiences. Kemi brings tremendous depth in cloud, delivery, and customer success which are all areas critical to the success of ElectrifAi and our customers," said ElectrifAi Chief Executive Officer Edward Scott.

About ElectrifAi

ElectrifAi is a global leader in business-ready machine learning models. ElectrifAi's mission is to help organizations change the way they work through machine learning: driving cost reduction as well as profit and performance improvement. Founded in 2004, ElectrifAi boasts seasoned industry leadership, a global team of domain experts, and a proven record of transforming structured and unstructured data at scale. A large library of Ai-based products reaches across business functions, data systems, and teams to drive superior results in record time. ElectrifAi's team of data scientists, software engineers and employees have a proven record of cutting costs and increasing revenue for clients. At the heart of ElectrifAi's mission is a commitment to making Ai and machine learning more understandable, practical and profitable for businesses and industries across the globe. ElectrifAi is headquartered in Jersey City, with offices located in Shanghai and New Delhi.

