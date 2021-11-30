Cribl Achieves AWS Graviton Ready Designation

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cribl , the leading observability pipeline company, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Graviton Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Cribl LogStream has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Graviton.

Achieving the AWS Graviton Ready designation differentiates Cribl as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product integrating with AWS Graviton and is generally available and fully supported for AWS customers. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale, and with varying levels of complexity.

"I was excited to hear that Cribl LogStream achieved their AWS Graviton Ready designation," said Paul Reeves, Principal Information Security Analyst at the University of Arizona, who leverages Cribl LogStream running on AWS Graviton-based instances to collect and optimize his data before he sends it into the University's SIEM and observability platform. "We've been running our Cribl LogStream deployment on AWS Graviton based-instances and have been impressed with the price-performance value on the platform."

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to help customers identify solutions integrated with AWS and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of solutions that are integrated with AWS.

Cribl is taking an open approach to the flow of data in the enterprise. In its flagship product, LogStream, Cribl has invented an entirely new, vendor-agnostic way to parse and route any type of event data that flows through corporate IT systems. In doing so, Cribl's LogStream has not only created an observability pipeline that offers unparalleled flexibility and control across IT systems, but it gives companies the freedom to choose their own analytics tools and storage destinations based on where the data has the most value. Customers can choose from a diverse range of best-of-breed data solutions without fear of vendor lock-in.

