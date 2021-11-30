Camino Financial Hires Eric Smeby as its Vice President of Engineering

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camino Financial today announced that Eric Smeby has been hired as its Vice President of Engineering. Mr. Smeby comes to Camino to further build the best technology in finance by working with talented agile engineering teams. Camino's cloud native platforms will serve marketing, operations, AI scoring models, and member services.



"I'm thrilled to bring Eric to our executive team as we take our engineering department to the next level of scale," said Kenneth Salas , co-founder and COO of Camino Financial. "Camino Financial is going through a phenomenal growth phase and Eric brings in years of experience that will contribute to the growth of our world-class innovators."

As VP of Engineering, Mr. Smeby's goal at Camino Financial is to scale engineering. Working closely with Camino Financial's Chief Operations Officer, Kenneth Salas, Mr. Smeby will serve as a key adviser on matters related to technology and engineering.

"FinTech is an exciting space. There is rapid innovation in both product and engineering," said Eric Smeby. "I'm thankful to join the Camino team to help provide innovation to underserved communities."

An accomplished leader with more than 20 years of experience within the technology sector, Mr. Smeby has a proven track record in scaling business-critical applications at high-growth companies in disruptive markets. Prior to working at Camino Financial, Mr. Smeby held the role of SVP of Engineering at a specialty lender, and was Senior Manager of Secured Card at Capital One. He began his career in higher education at Ellucian. He then founded a startup called TuitionCoin to refinance student loans. After learning from the startup, he began working at Capital One on CreditWise and quickly moved into management of the Secured Card platform, where he helped manage the transition out of data centers and into an AWS microservices cloud based system.

Mr. Smeby earned his Masters in Technology Management from George Mason University and Bachelor's of Computer Science from William & Mary.

About Camino Financial

Camino Financial is the first AI-powered Community Development Financial Institution ("neo-CDFI") expanding access to credit for underserved Latinx entrepreneurs in the U.S. The Company is uniquely positioned to offer affordable loans as it combines its proprietary AI technology with access to CDFI designated low-cost capital and resources.



