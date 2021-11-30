Billie Eilish, Finneas, Lil Baby, Ne-Yo, John Mellencamp, blackbear, Chris Stapleton And Paul Williams Support The ASCAP Foundation By Donating One-of-a-kind Experiences And Items For Virtual Silent Auction

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of today's hottest hitmakers are providing one-of-a-kind experiences and items to The ASCAP Foundation for a silent auction taking place virtually between November 30 and December 15. Pop phenomenon Billie Eilish and her collaborator/producer (and brother) Finneas, rap superstar Lil Baby, multi-platinum-selling singer, songwriter and producer blackbear, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp and Grammy-winning R&B songwriter, artist and producer Ne-Yo are among the stars giving back to The ASCAP Foundation, which has been fostering the growth and success of American music creators through music education and talent development programs since 1975.

"Music has been a lifeline for so many people during the pandemic, and ASCAP members understand how important music education and early recognition of their talents is for kids and aspiring music creators," said ASCAP Foundation Executive Director Nicole George-Middleton. "We are extremely grateful to these ASCAP members for rallying around the Foundation at this time to fund these essential programs, which span every genre of music and impact millions of people around the country."

Auction items can be viewed at https://www.charitybuzz.com/support/ASCAPFoundation . Bidding will open on Tuesday, November 30. Top items include:

Billie Eilish, Finneas, Gustavo Dudamel and David Campbell Signed Sheet Music for "Your Power" from Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Pop phenomenon Billie Eilish, singer, songwriter and producer Finneas, Los Angeles Philharmonic Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel and arranger David Campbell donate signed sheet music for "Your Power" from Eilish's Disney+ documentary concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.

Lil Baby Virtual Meet and Greet

One of today's hottest rap artists, Lil Baby meets virtually with the winning bidder of this item, gives a shout-out to them on his @lilbaby Instagram with more than 17.6 million followers and follows the winning bidder on their Instagram account.

blackbear VIP Concert Experiences

A set of four VIP concert experiences with blackbear is available for bid, which includes four tickets to a show and meet and greet with the artist.

John Mellencamp Signed Acoustic Jasmine Guitar

Acclaimed songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee John Mellencamp delivers a beautiful acoustic guitar with his signature for the winning bid.

Ne-Yo Personalized Video

Grammy-winning R&B songwriter, artist and producer Ne-Yo prepares a personalized video to commemorate an occasion chosen by the winning bidder.

Paul Williams Handwritten "Rainbow Connection" Lyrics

Grammy, Oscar and Golden Globe-winning Hall of Fame songwriter Paul Williams will provide a signed sheet of handwritten lyrics for any of his songs, which include beloved hits such as "Rainbow Connection" (The Muppet Movie), "We've Only Just Begun" (The Carpenters), "Evergreen" (Barbra Streisand, A Star is Born) and "Touch" (Daft Punk). Williams also includes the name of the winning bidder, or the name of a family member or friend of the winning bidder in the text of the song.

Chris Stapleton Signed Bottle of E.H. Taylor Jr. Whiskey

16-time CMA Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Chris Stapleton donates a signed bottle of E.H. Taylor Jr. Whiskey.

Old Dominion Signed Hat, Lyrics and Album

Chart-topping country band Old Dominion supplies the winning bidder with a signed hat, lyrics and their latest album, Time, Tequila and Therapy.

BET Awards Weekend Package

BET provides hotel, airfare and two tickets to its upcoming 2022 BET Awards and BET Experience in downtown Los Angeles.

Josh Klinghoffer (Red Hot Chili Peppers/Pearl Jam) Virtual Guitar Lesson

Guitar ace Josh Klinghoffer, who has played and performed with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pearl Jam, Beck, PJ Harvey and more, provides a one-on-one 45-minute virtual guitar lesson for the winning bidder.

Dinner for Four and Four Tickets to Broadway's The Lion King

The winning bidder receives four tickets to the Tony Award-winning Broadway smash hit The Lion King, along with dinner for four at New York City's Hunt & Fish Club.

Two Tickets to PBS Front and Center/Speakeasy Taping and Artist Meet and Greet

The winning bidder receives two tickets to a taping of Front and Center, the PBS one-hour all-music program which has previously hosted an eclectic mix of guests including Miranda Lambert, Carlos Santana, Darius Rucker, Carly Pearce, Dierks Bentley and more, along with a meet and greet with the performing artist.

Two Tickets to Los Angeles Rams and Private Tour of SoFi Stadium

Two tickets are available for a Los Angeles Rams 2022 season game of the winner's choice, along with a private tour of LA's SoFi Stadium.

All auction items are subject to the terms and conditions included on https://www.charitybuzz.com/support/ASCAPFoundation .

About The ASCAP Foundation

Founded in 1975, The ASCAP Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to supporting American music creators and encouraging their development through music education and talent development programs. Included in these are songwriting workshops, grants, scholarships, awards, recognition and community outreach programs for songwriters, composers and lyricists. The ASCAP Foundation is supported by contributions from ASCAP members and from music lovers throughout the United States. www.ascapfoundation.org .

