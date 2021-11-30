Anderson Collaborative Announced As Amazon Advertising Partner

MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anderson Collaborative, a Miami-headquartered, premier data-driven public relations and marketing agency servicing clients nationwide, is proud to announce that it is now an official flagship partner of the Amazon Advertising Network. Selected as one of just 193 U.S.-based agencies recognized for their expertise in Amazon Ad campaign management, the program allows partners to further capitalize on their strengths and grow their businesses while delivering tangible results for each entity's mutual customers.

Anderson Collaborative has been chosen as a charter member of the Amazon Advertising Partner Network.

A brand-new community, the Amazon Advertising Partner Network offers a centralized location that allows partners like Anderson Collaborative to swiftly access all of the tools needed within a single hub. This includes educational resources in the form of a dedicated library filled with best practice guides, product videos and case studies. Additionally, partners can integrate their Amazon Advertising API account into their Partner Network account to access pertinent information from news releases. Meanwhile, a learning console offers training as well as certificate programs which allow for deepened knowledge on specific topics.

"E-commerce marketing is one of our primary verticals that we work in, and Amazon ads are an essential component of any successful ecom paid media strategy," said Trevor Anderson, founder and CEO of Anderson Collaborative. "Our agency is excited to leverage this partnership for our clients to be able to further provide them with the resources and campaign execution that they need to find success on this channel."

Representing clients in a wide range of sectors ranging from hospitality to retail, Anderson Collaborative continues to achieve top results through its advertising and marketing efforts. The agency offers full transparency combined with unparalleled creative and analytical expertise to connect clients directly with their audiences. On average, Anderson Collaborative outperforms industry standards two to three times over, ensuring they carry each client's marketing budget further than the competition. For more information on Anderson Collaborative, visit www.andersoncollaborative.com.

About Anderson Collaborative

Anderson Collaborative is a privately owned digital agency headquartered in Miami, Florida. Established in 2019, the award-winning firm provides data-driven marketing, web, brand strategy, and analytics services to a broad range of clientele throughout the United States. For more information, call (305) 777-0471 or visit www.andersoncollaborative.com.

