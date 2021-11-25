World-Class Rugby Players Prepare for War in Nobility's 2021 Rugby Secret Wars Fortnite Tournament

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobility – the revolutionary esports token is ramping up the stakes again. A couple of months ago Nobility ran a Call of Duty: Warzone tournament with a $50,000 prize pool and had a whole host of celebrities and pro gamers take part. Earlier this week on the 19th, Nobility hosted a Community Overcooked! All You Can Eat Tournament where holders had the chance to play against others, including one high profile celebrity musician for their opportunity to take home the $5,000 prize but today is when it gets super exciting.

Nobility Fortnite Tournament

Nobility will be running the first of Tournament of its kind, a huge Fortnite Tournament where the competitors are all Professional Rugby players from some of the biggest clubs and most successful nations such as the Saracens (UK), LA Giltinis (USA), Crusaders (NZ), Wallabies (AUS) and many more all play against each other for $20,000. Nobility is also honoured to welcome Ben Foden as a guest Caster for the tournament who currently plays for Rugby United New York and has represented his country England over 30 times in international matches, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge about the players competing against each other in this very Tournament.

The Nobility project has big plans for the future of crypto and esports, this starts with tournaments paying out in crypto and leads to putting players in smart contracts on the blockchain, as well as developing and hosting its own streaming platform, esports betting platform and skins marketplace; all contributing to the goal of creating an entire eco-system for these two worlds to co-exist in.

The 2021 Rugby Secret Wars Fortnite Tournament for $20,000 will be taking place on November the 24thth and 25th (local times below) be sure to tune in via NobleGG Twitch here: https://www.twitch.tv/team/noblegg

Los Angeles: 24th November at 12pm

New York City: 24th November at 3pm

United Kingdom: 24th November at 8pm

Australia: 25th November at 7am

New Zealand: 25th November at 9am

Nobility is planning to run more Community tournaments alongside the bigger tournaments, this means that holders will have regular opportunities to take part and win prizes.

