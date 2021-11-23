Plant-Based Food Innovation Company TMRW Foods Launches Online in The US With Vegan Marketplace GTFO It's Vegan

Customers across the US will now be able to order TMRW's full range of products

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TMRW Foods, the plant-based food innovation company, announced today their partnership with GTFO It's Vegan (GTFO), the progressive online retailer, wholesaler and distributor of curated vegan and plant-based foods.

TMRW Product Line-up (CNW Group/TMRW Foods Inc.)

The partnership marks the latest step in the TMRW's expansion into the United States market, following the establishment of distribution agreements to support the brand's accessibility to consumers across the country.

TMRW's product line-up available on the marketplace will include Shreds, Sausages, Burgers, Breakfast Patties and Ground.

"The TMRW team has been working at superhuman levels in preparation for our growth into the US market and watching the first pallets destined for US warehouses ship this week has been appreciably rewarding," says Dean Blignaut, TMRW Co-Founder & CEO. "GTFO It's Vegan has built a phenomenal marketplace and we're and we're proud and excited to be kicking off this journey in collaboration with them."

GTFO It's Vegan (GTFO) is a progressive online retailer, wholesaler and distributor of curated vegan and plant-based foods. GTFO is pioneering the "New Age Vegan" movement, appealing to individuals who may not be vegans today, but are seeking to eat and live better, without sacrificing the enjoyment of eating a great meal. Since its launch, GTFO has fulfilled over 30,000 orders containing more than 300,000 vegan and plant-based items.

States Marc Pierce, CEO and Co-Founder of GTFO It's Vegan, "TMRW represents the kind of innovation that truly embodies the plant-based evolution, from taste, texture, and sustainable packaging. We are so excited about our partnership and are grateful for the opportunity to bring this amazing product line to our customers."

TMRW products will be available to consumers starting Wednesday, November 24th 2021.

About TMRW Foods

TMRW Foods is a Canadian producer of plant-based proteins, reimaging how to feed people – today and tomorrow - out of their facility in British Columbia, Canada. TMRW products can be found in retailers across Canada and will soon be available across the US, too. TMRW products are 100% plant-based, soy-free, and non-GMO with new ranges being launched with their proprietary TMRW Protein which is also gluten-free.

For more information, visit tmrwfoods.com

About GTFO

GTFO It's Vegan seeks out the newest innovations in vegan food from around the world including meat, seafood, cheese and dairy, bakery, snacks, and much more. The company currently ships anywhere in the U.S. within 24 to 72 hours.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TMRW Foods Inc.