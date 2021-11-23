NEW Episode: The 1600 Sessions Podcast "Voices from a Night at the Met"

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association released a new episode of the 1600 Sessions podcast today, "Voices from a Night at the Met." In this episode, Association President Stewart McLaurin reflects on moments from the Association's 60th Anniversary Gala, which took place Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Since 1961, the White House Historical Association has served as the private partner to the White House to enrich, enhance, and promote the history of the Executive Mansion. The Association hosted a gala at the Temple of Dendur in The Sackler Wing of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

TODAY Show's Al Roker served as the evening's emcee, and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, daughter of the Association's founder First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, both took the stage to honor the Association and its origins.

Ambassador Kennedy highlighted her mother's civic accomplishments throughout her time as First Lady, including the establishment of the White House Historical Association. "She would be so proud of all that her successors had accomplished and the many ways that the White House Historical Association is reaching Americans with a more inclusive and accurate historical narrative that includes Native Americans, women, enslaved people, and all those who have crossed the White House doors," said Ambassador Kennedy.

"Tonight, we celebrate the foundation of this organization; the legacy of Jackie Kennedy, a First Lady who opened the White House to a larger audience than ever before," said First Lady Jill Biden. "For 60 years, the White House Historical Association has helped us understand the rich, beautiful, and complicated history that has brought us here."

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $50 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org .

