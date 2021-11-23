Give thanks this week with popcorn from Regal and Uber Eats Save $5 when you spend $25 at Regal thru Monday, November 29

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal and Uber Eats are proud to announce a nationwide partnership that makes Regal's concession items available for purchase in the Uber Eats app. For the first time ever, consumers across the country will be able to order their movie theatre favorites from more than 150 Regal locations on Uber Eats. To celebrate, customers will save $5 off any purchase of more than $25 from November 23-29.

"The concessions offered at Regal are a must-have when viewing the latest blockbuster at our theatres and can now be enjoyed at home when watching your favorite team on game day with family and friends, thanks to Uber Eats," said John Curry, Senior Vice President of Food Service at Regal. "With a special $5 off a $25 purchase, we invite guests nationwide to treat themselves this holiday season to the best theatre popcorn along with other delicious items from our concession stand."

When placing the order for Regal concession items using the Uber Eats app, customers will receive $5 off any order over $25. For a list of participating locations, please visit https://www.regmovies.com/promotions/uber-eats.

"At Uber Eats, we're always thinking about new ways to serve our customers," said Sarfraz Maredia, VP and Head of Uber Eats in the U.S and Canada. "With that in mind, we're excited to bring Regal's delicious movie theatre popcorn and snacks to people wherever they may be this holiday season."

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,885 screens in 514 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of October 31, 2021. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

Richard M. Grover

VP Communications

Regal

(865) 925-9539

