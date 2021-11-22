Verywell Expands 'Health Divide' Equity Series With In-Depth Spotlight On HIV Amongst Disadvantaged Communities

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Verywell Health , announced the launch of " Health Divide: HIV ," which explores the ways HIV has disproportionately impacted marginalized groups, including BIPOC, Latinx, and LGBTQ+ communities.

"HIV continues to unequally impact Latinx and Black communities, even as national infection rates decline, highlighting an importance to continue efforts in specific populations for those most vulnerable," said Jessica Shepherd, MD, Verywell Health Chief Medical Officer. "'Health Divide: HIV' serves as a tailored destination where those most affected by the disease can find guidance, educational information into why HIV affects them differently, and how they can take action."

"Health Divide: HIV" contains the most up-to-date information on diagnosis, causes, symptoms, treatment and risk factors. With the guidance and expertise of HIV specialist Dennis Sifris, MD, and HIV educator James Myhre, MD, Verywell developed guides on HIV risk in Latinx communities, including trends around poverty, lack of insurance, and cultural stigmas contributing to increased diagnoses. An article authored by public health doctor Shamard Charles, MD, examines the environmental factors behind greater infection rates among Black men to understand their specific risks and offer best methods for prevention.

"Health Divide: HIV" considers the disease on a global scale to help inform a unified approach to eradicating HIV through increased testing and treatment access for all. An "Ask The Expert" feature with Dr. Shepherd answers questions on the importance of getting tested, knowing statuses, managing symptoms, and overcoming stigmas. Personal stories from people living with HIV offer firsthand accounts of the unique challenges they face and readers can find a list of online groups and nonprofit organizations that offer support for their direct needs.

Verywell Health worked with Alliance for Positive Change , a local organization helping New Yorkers living with HIV and other chronic health conditions, to further address the root cause of disparities and how both consumers and the medical community can make progress towards equality. "Working with Alliance has been instrumental in helping us understand the best approach to content around health disparities in HIV, with the goal of eliminating inequities," said Sara Michael, GM and VP, Verywell Health. "This disease has been disproportionately impacting communities for decades, and together we share a common objective of minimizing the gap, and providing proper support that serves all."

"For over 30 years, Alliance for Positive Change has provided access to quality health care, housing, harm reduction, substance use treatment, mental health support, peer training, and job placement programs for New Yorkers with HIV/AIDS and other chronic health conditions," said Sharen I. Duke, Executive Director and CEO of Alliance for Positive Change. "Our programs equip people to navigate systemic inequities and achieve health and well-being. We are honored to partner with Verywell to provide opportunities for our program participants to share their stories of hope and Positive Change."

To ensure accuracy and integrity, Verywell's editorial team also worked with their Medical Review Board and its Anti-Bias Review Board, an internal panel that advises the creation of inclusive, sensitive and prejudice-free content. Previous Health Divides covered uterine fibroids and breast cancer . For more information on "Health Divide: HIV", visit here .

The Verywell family of brands, including Verywell Health , Verywell Fit , Verywell Family , and Verywell Mind , take a human approach to health and wellness content and are a welcome alternative to hyper-clinical health sites. More than 38 million people use Verywell sites each month to feel better and be healthier. Verywell is part of the Dotdash publishing family.

Alliance for Positive Change is a leading multi-service organization that helps New Yorkers living with HIV and other chronic health conditions access medical care, manage and overcome substance use, escape homelessness, get back to work, and find community. They deliver on the promise of positive change with services and resources that equip people to navigate systemic inequities and achieve health and well-being. Learn more about all the ways they inspire positive change at www.alliance.nyc.

