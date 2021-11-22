Rx-360 Expands Global Initiatives

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx-360, an international pharmaceutical consortium dedicated to supply chain integrity and patient safety, has announced a broad expansion of its focus on global initiatives that will support its members and their continued efforts in supply chain security.

Jim Fries, CEO of Rx-360 commented, "Rx-360 as an international consortium, has as a foundational goal to ensure the security of the pharmaceutical supply chain. Being able to offer robust member groups in multiple international regions supports and drives our mission. This important step by our members illustrates this profound commitment to sharing ideas and thereby ensuring patient safety."

As part of this expansion plan, Rx-360 will offer its members dedicated groups focused geographically in the Asia Pacific region, Africa, Latin America, India, and Europe.

Scott Kammer, an Rx-360 Board Member and Secretary and Head of Global Product Protection and Commercial Quality for Takeda Pharmaceutical, Inc., shared, "With globalization of distribution for both drug components and finished products, the levels of complexity and threats become an ever-increasing challenge. We cannot work in a vacuum. Participation across the end-to-end supply chain needs focused attention from both the industry and its regulators. Our goal is to expand knowledge, educate others, and partner with all members of the industry as well as regulators across the globe to seek innovative solutions."

In 2021, Rx-360 added 20 new corporate members to its roster and participated in many industry events globally, both in person and virtual. To capitalize on this momentum, Rx-360 is expanding our focus to support our members internationally, which is important as the industry shifts. The organization's planned December Annual Members Meeting expects to welcome more than 70 companies and their employee teams to discover the success and momentum 2021 has brought forth, in the areas of pharmaceutical supply chain security, quality, and patient safety.

About Rx-360

Rx-360 is an international pharmaceutical supply chain consortium formed in 2009 to support an industry-wide commitment to ensuring patient safety by enhancing quality and authenticity throughout the supply chain. The organization's mission is to protect patient safety by sharing information and developing processes related to the integrity of the healthcare supply chain and the quality of its materials primarily through its working group and unique audit program.

To learn more visit Rx-360.org or email jfries@rx-360.org.

