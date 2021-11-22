InventHelp Inventor Develops One-Handed Laptop Holder (BMA-5700)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When carrying a laptop computer with one hand, it's easy to drop it because there is no handle, said an inventor from Fall River, Mass. "Using both hands is safer but makes it difficult to carry anything else or work on the computer while carrying it."

She developed GET A GRIP, patent-pending, to enable a user to carry a laptop or tablet open and in a level position with one hand. As such, it allows access to both keyboard and screen with the other hand. Since it provides a secure and comfortable grip, it reduces the chances of dropping and damaging the laptop. At the same time, it serves as a support for the device on a flat surface. Users will also appreciate how safe, sturdy, practical and easy to use it is. Other reasons for its appeal include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BMA-5700, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

