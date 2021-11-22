Church of Scientology Los Angeles Hosts Holiday Lighting Celebration and Family Fun Night

A family friendly evening in East Hollywood brought the community together for an early launch to the holiday season.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa arrived early this year. He was seen driving a yellow Mustang convertible down Sunset Boulevard in East Hollywood on Friday November 19. He turned down L. Ron Hubbard Way and parked at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles to take part in their holiday lighting celebration and family fun night.

L.A. City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell helped push the button illuminating eight Christmas trees and more than 100,000 lights. "After 20 months of pandemic," said O'Farrell, "now more than ever before we need an infusion of hope and happiness and optimism and love and mutual respect." He expressed the wish that this and other holiday celebrations will inspire these qualities, especially in light of the community spirit he's seen in this district—people pulling together to help each other through these challenging times.

Joining O'Farrell at the podium was Baydsar Thomasian representing California State Senator Maria Elena Durazo, and Jeff Zarrinnam, who was also one of the speakers. Representing the East Hollywood Neighborhood Council, Zarrinnam partners with the Los Angeles Scientology Church, which organizes frequent neighborhood cleanups to keep East Hollywood beautiful, safe and clean.

O'Farrell launched the Church's annual holiday toy drive with a Minion Bob Plush that he placed in one of the large decorated boxes set up on the stage for collecting toy donations.

There was live Christmas music, hot cocoa and fresh-baked cookies. The kid-sized ice rink was packed all night long. And children took their turns presenting Santa with their wish lists.

