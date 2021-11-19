Sterling Streamlines Hiring Process with New Form I-9 and E-Verify Integration with iCIMS

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) (" Sterling "), a leading provider of background and identity services, today announced a new I-9 integration with iCIMS , the talent cloud company. Sterling is expanding and enhancing its integrations with iCIMS to streamline the experience for mutual customers and deliver more accurate, reliable results and tools to help talent teams maintain compliance throughout the hiring cycle.

The Sterling I-9 integrated solution helps clients comply with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) requirements and is designed to minimize manual processing, increase candidate productivity, and reduce time to onboard new hires. With the addition of the new Sterling I-9 integration, iCIMS customers can now order background checks and verify employment eligibility seamlessly from within the iCIMS platform.

"The new Sterling I-9 integration with iCIMS will help employers move more seamlessly from hiring through onboarding, while delivering a simplified, best-in-class experience for our mutual clients and their new hires," said Harris Bornstein, Vice President of Strategic Alliances for Sterling. "With the I-9 product being directly managed by Sterling and not reliant on a secondary provider, we can respond to the needs of our mutual clients faster."

The Sterling I-9 Integrated Solution Includes:

Electronic Form I-9 (with or without E-Verify): Digital Form I-9 completion via automated data collection and real-time data validation that automatically secures, stores, and submits I-9 forms to E-Verify.

Remote Hire Assistance: Easily manage remote hiring via third-party representatives that provide access to a nationwide network of experts trained on Form I-9 Section 2 completion.

In addition, Sterling's integration with iCIMS streamlines the I-9 process in the following ways:

Recruiters can initiate I-9 forms from within the iCIMS platform and receive real-time progress updates.

New hires will be able to access Section 1 directly from within iCIMS Onboarding.

Verifiers will be able to access Section 2 seamlessly from within the iCIMS Talent Cloud.

"Sterling has been a valued partner of iCIMS for many years," says Michael Wilczak, chief strategy officer and development officer at iCIMS. "Together, we are improving the candidate and hiring team experiences, creating efficiencies, and enabling our joint customers to make the hires they need to be successful."

About Sterling

Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—offers background and identity verification to help over 47,000 clients create people-first cultures built on foundations of trust and safety. Sterling's tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations around the world, Sterling conducted more than 89 million background checks in the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. Visit us at sterlingcheck.com/.

About iCIMS

iCIMS is the leading recruitment software provider for employers to attract, engage and hire great people. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting process through a full product suite and an ecosystem of 250 integrated partners. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports 4,000 customers, including one in every six Global 1000 companies in the US, hiring 4 million people each year and is the largest software provider dedicated to talent acquisition. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

