Caldwell Cassady & Curry in Dallas Named to 2022 Best Law Firms List Firm ranked among nation's best for intellectual property, patent lawsuits

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry is being recognized on the 2022 Best Law Firms list published by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America based on the firm's expertise in intellectual property litigation.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry claimed a Tier 1 designation based on work for clients in courtrooms across Texas and throughout the U.S. Earlier this year, firm principals Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady, Austin Curry, and Kevin Burgess were included in the companion The Best Lawyers in America.

Since the firm was named to the Best Law Firms list last year, Caldwell Cassady & Curry promoted Warren McCarty to principal based on his firm leadership and successful track record for clients.

The firm also has continued to grow with the addition of five attorneys. Respected litigator Brian Johnston joined the firm as a principal with more than a decade of experience representing both plaintiffs and defendants in various intellectual property disputes.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry also added Xu Zhou, Haley Grissom, Alexander Gras, and Bjorn Blomquist as associates. All four lawyers focus their practices on intellectual property claims and complex commercial litigation.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

For more information, contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or bruce.vincent@muselegalpr.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Caldwell Cassady & Curry