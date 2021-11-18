LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a highly momentous global launch, Netmarble is thrilled to share that Seven Knights 2 , the sequel to the long running mobile roleplaying game Seven Knights , can now be enjoyed by even more players as the game is now available on Windows PC through Netmarble's official site.

SEVEN KNIGHTS 2 DEBUTS ON WINDOWS PC FOLLOWING GLOBAL LAUNCH

The PC version of Seven Knights 2 allows for cross-platform play between PC and Mobile, which allows players to enjoy the game in different environments to fully experience all that Seven Knights 2 has to offer - strategic combat, iconic heroes, immersive storyline, to name a few. To access the Windows PC version, players will need to create a Seven Knights 2 account on mobile, then connect to the PC version. For instructions and further details, players can check out the site here: 7k2.netmarble.com/pcclient

Minimum and recommended specs are below:

CPU

- Minimum: Intel i3 or higher / Ryzen 3 or higher

- Recommended: Intel i5 or higher / Ryzen 5 or higher

MEMORY

- Minimum: 8GB RAM

- Recommended: 16GB RAM

GRAPHICS CARD

- Minimum: NVIDIA GTX 460 or higher / AMD Radeon HD5830 or higher

- Recommended: NVIDIA GTX 1050 or higher / AMD Radeon RX560 2G or higher

OPERATING SYSTEM

- Minimum: Windows 10 or below

- Recommended: Windows 10

HARD DISK: 10 GB or more

DIRECTX: Version 11 or higher

Seven Knights 2 takes place 20 years after the original Seven Knights, and centers on the Daybreak Mercenaries who embark on a journey to find the last member of the Seven Knights "Rudy," after a series of events involving a mysterious girl named Phiné. Starring an array of characters depicted with stunning graphics powered by Unreal Engine 4, Seven Knights 2 will immerse players in a true sequel featuring the fun and innovative gameplay of Seven Knights enjoyed by players around the world. Collect and develop charismatic heroes while engaging in a deep and immersive cinematic story.

Seven Knights 2 is available to play in twelve languages, including English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Portuguese, Spanish, German, Italian, French, Russian, and Indonesian. More information on Seven Knights 2 can be found on the official Facebook page, YouTube and Official Forum or by visiting Netmarble's Global YouTube channel.

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a top developer and publisher pushing the boundaries of the mobile gaming experience with highly innovative games including MARVEL Future Revolution, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, Lineage 2: Revolution, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, Blade & Soul Revolution, and MARVEL Future Fight. As a parent company of Kabam, and a major shareholder of Jam City and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), Netmarble strives to entertain audiences around the world with a variety of mobile games based on its powerful franchises and collaborations with IP holders worldwide. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com .



