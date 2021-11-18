ePlus Achieves VMware Master Services Competency in Cloud Management and Automation

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS) today announced that it has successfully achieved Cloud Management and Automation VMware Master Services Competency. This competency demonstrates that ePlus is committed to helping organizations accelerate their digital transformations by leveraging their validated services delivery capabilities around advanced VMware technologies.

ePlus logo (PRNewsfoto/ePlus inc.)

"ePlus is proud to add Cloud Management and Automation to our other VMware Master Service Competencies, including VMware Cloud on AWS, Data Center Virtualization, and Network Virtualization," said Justin Mescher, vice president of Cloud and Data Center Solutions at ePlus. "As our customers extend their data center capabilities to the cloud, automation and simplified management are key to a successful journey. This latest competency demonstrates the expertise that our team has developed in these critical areas and our dedication to our customers' success in a hybrid cloud world."

"VMware is pleased to recognize ePlus for achieving Cloud Management and Automation Master Services Competency. This achievement shows customers that partners like ePlus are dedicated, invested, and have validated expertise in advanced VMware technologies," said Sandy Hogan, SCP of Worldwide Commercial and Partner Sales, VMware. "We value ePlus as a VMware partner, and appreciate their efforts in achieving this VMware distinction as they work to increase their service delivery capabilities."

VMware Master Services Competencies are designed to help partners demonstrate customer-centric solutions and technical proficiency, with proven success and expertise in a specialized area of business. VMware partners can achieve Master Services Competencies in seven core business areas. A Master Services Competency in Cloud Management and Automation designates expertise in delivery of VMware Cloud Management and Automation solutions and services with deep understanding and execution of cloud management design principles and methodologies.

VMware Partner Connect empowers partners with flexibility to meet customers' needs, making VMware technologies and services opportunities more accessible. Partners now have an enhanced experience that delivers simplicity, choice and innovation, and recognizes and rewards partners based on the value they bring to customers.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com , call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com . Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram . ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. VMware is a registered trademark of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the duration and impact of COVID-19 and the efficacy of vaccine roll-outs, which could materially adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations and has resulted worldwide in governmental authorities imposing numerous unprecedented measures to try to contain the virus that has impacted and may further impact our workforce and operations, the operations of our customers, and those of our respective vendors, suppliers, and partners; national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy including an economic downturn, an increase in tariffs or adverse changes to trade agreements, exposure to fluctuation in foreign currency rates, interest rates and downward pressure on prices; our ability to successfully perform due diligence and integrate acquired businesses; the possibility of goodwill impairment charges in the future; reduction of vendor incentive programs; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with one or more of our largest volume customers or vendors; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our ability to implement comprehensive plans to achieve customer account coverage for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; our ability to secure our electronic and other confidential information or that of our customers or partners and remain secure during a cyber-security attack; future growth rates in our core businesses; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the impact of competition in our markets; the possibility of defects in our products or catalog content data; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid change in product standards; our ability to realize our investment in leased equipment; our ability to hire and retain sufficient qualified personnel; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

Visit https://eplus.com/partners/showcase-partners/vmware to learn more about ePlus' VMware practice.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ePlus inc.