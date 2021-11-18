Bomber Ski Unveils New Collection Ahead Of 2021-2022 Ski Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bomber Ski, catalyzing a new "Performance-Luxury" sector with products designed with unrivaled craftsmanship, performance and beauty, has announced the expansion of their product line with a selection of new skis and alpine accessories. Through the fusion of elegance, performance and precision with careful, expert construction, the global alpine lifestyle brand continues a commitment to elevate the entire alpine experience, delivering unforgettable products and experiences for skiers of all levels.

Handcrafted in its own factory in Cossato, Italy, Bomber Skis are created with the finest materials in the world, using cutting-edge techniques and designs. Bomber is guided by Owner and Chairman Robert Siegel, a passionate skier and leader in the field of luxury retail real estate for over 35 years as an owner, developer and advisor. Since inception, Bomber's team of artisans, engineers and entrepreneurs seek to redefine ski industry expectations with exceptional products that set a new standard of quality and beauty, without sacrifice. In further pursuit of Bomber's endeavor, their newest product offerings include an expanded line of skis for the powder and touring enthusiasts, as well as truly original helmets and apparel.

"As a performance-luxury brand, our newest products exemplify my personal mission to produce the finest products in line with Bomber's tag line, we 'Aim Beyond' in all our endeavors," said Robert Siegel. "To enhance the ski experience, we first had to create skis that eliminate skiers' trepidations of skiing with those at a higher skill level or on the many days that do not have ideal ski conditions. Bomber's team is proud to have created precisely this ski, conquering barriers that divide skiers by skill level and thereby further advancing our continued commitment of facilitating unforgettable shared experiences between those that are passionate for the alpine lifestyle and elevating the entire alpine experience."

Bomber's team spent four years perfecting a series of wider skis, ideal for powder skiing. These include the Ascent 95P for Skinning and Touring, P51/105 and P/51-114. The Ascent 95P is significantly lighter, designed with a core of Paulownia wood and Carbon, perfect for nature lovers and ascending summits with a stability and balance that keeps you floating on powder or carving on piste. The P/51-105 Powder Ski is designed for agility, speed and maneuverability in deep snow and bumps in the side and backcountry, and designed in blue camo. The P/51-114 are the ultimate performance skis for deeper powder or for heli-ski adventurers.

The two new Heritage Skis are works of art, each with the highest grade of exquisite teak top-sheets. For beauty and performance, each uses exceptional materials in its top sheet. The tan ski is embedded with carbon fiber for icy or hard-packed days. The other is stained black and embedded with alutex embedded into the teak top-sheets, being slightly softer than the carbon for recreational skiers or softer snow days. These deliver on-piste power, precision and stability. The two combined complete the perfect ski quiver.

To further elevate the pioneering partnership with the world's most sought-after luxury car brand, the Bentley by Bomber Skis commemorate and celebrate Bentley's 100th Anniversary through an exclusive fusion of art and science, modern technology and classic design. Inspired by Bentley's bold design cues, Centenary Gold 84's aesthetic is unsurpassed with 24-karat gold-plated diamonds. The second black-on-black design is equally elegant. The quilted design which captures Bentley's interior motif, is a major part of the skis structural design, creating an exceptional ride.

Bomber's just-released X-Bionic collaboration of base-layers and socks is crafted in Italy with a Swiss-designed performance-enhancing system backed by two decades of research resulting in a fit that is warm, functional and highly effective. Its compression technology keeps you energized and your muscles fresh, even after a full day of skiing.

Bomber's equipment includes All Mountain, Powder, Off-Piste, Piste and Race skis, as well as Carbon Poles and helmets. Bomber's apparel and accessories are correspondingly of the highest quality, with multipurpose jackets that can be worn on the mountain, for après ski and to an elegant dinner, neck warmers, wool and cashmere beanies and Après Slippers for continued comfort after the slopes.

With the release of these new products, Bomber continues to fulfill their quest to provide the products and experiences that empower excellence and inspire the growing Bomber Ski Community of all levels and abilities to Aim Beyond.

About Bomber:

Bomber Ski's team of artisans handcrafts all of its precision-design skis in its factory in Cossato, Italy. Every product thoughtfully combines tradition and innovation with the rarest of materials, cutting-edge techniques, and a personal touch by a remarkably passionate team to deliver all terrain performance for every skill level. Founded with the ideal skis for Northeast Skiing, Bomber has expanded its line of extraordinary skis to include a full range of powder skis including those ideally suited to powder and touring. Its accessories and clothing are hand-crafted by the master-craftsman of Italy. From selection of materials and attention to detail throughout the production process, Bomber's passion for skiing is infused into every product they create. When buying a pair of Bomber skis, you're not only investing in a truly luxurious experience, you're elevating your entire alpine experience. The skis inspire you to "Aim Beyond" in your entire alpine experience.

