Atlantan Chamel Scott Wins Varo® Bank's Customer Hero Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varo Bank , N.A., the first all-digital nationally chartered bank in the US, today announced Chamel Scott of Atlanta has received the Varo Hero Award. The Varo Hero Award exists to amplify the stories of Varo customers who embody Varo's vision for progress – they are entrepreneurial, building toward their financial future and deeply engaged in their community.

Varo logo (PRNewsfoto/Varo Money, Inc.)

Scott joined Varo two years ago after years of being charged hidden fees from her traditional bank. "The way life is now, every penny is important," said Scott. She was tired of the surprise fees and budgets carefully to make sure she is staying on track to her goal of purchasing her first home. "I know how important owning a home is to building generational wealth," Scott said. The busy mother of three works a fulltime job, while also pursuing her real estate license and is active on the board of the Faith Walkers Community Church in nearby Decatur. As part of her Varo Hero Award, Varo made a donation to her church's Thanksgiving food drive.

"Chamel's story really shows how banking can and must be a force for good - not a source of hidden fees for hardworking families," said Colin Walsh, CEO and founder of Varo Bank, N.A. "We're thrilled to highlight Chamel's professional journey and support the great work she is doing to help the Atlanta community this holiday season. We're proud to earn Chamel's trust and name her our next Varo Hero."

Varo will announce a Varo Hero Award recipient each month – stay tuned for future award winners!

About Varo Bank, N.A.

Varo Bank is on a mission to make financial inclusion and opportunity a reality for all - by empowering people with the products and support they need to create healthy financial habits and be in control of their finances. Varo Bank offers customers premium bank accounts that have no minimum balance requirement or monthly account fee, high-interest savings accounts, and tech-first features to help people save and manage their money effortlessly. Varo Bank is the first consumer fintech to be granted a national bank charter by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and ranked No 7 on the Inc 5000 list of fastest growing companies for 2021. For more information visit www.varomoney.com , like Varo Bank on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @varobank . Member FDIC.

The customer received compensation for their testimonial.

