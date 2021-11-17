Taste Republic Introduces Ravioli featuring Plant-Based Sausage from Beyond Meat® The fresh gluten-free pasta dish made with plant-based sausage rivals traditional ravioli's taste and texture

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taste Republic continues to push what's possible for gluten-free pastas with the introduction of "Plant-Based Sausage Ravioli," featuring plant-based Beyond Sausage® Italian Crumbles from Beyond Meat® and Wisconsin cheese.

With a focus on making gluten-free pastas that go head-to-head with traditional pasta's taste and texture ( Read the reviews, here ), Taste Republic found the perfect plant-based protein option in Beyond Meat's delicious and nutritious Beyond Sausage.

Crafted to look, sizzle and satisfy like animal-based pork, Beyond Sausage is made with simple, plant-based ingredients and has no gluten, soy or GMOs. Beyond Meat and Taste Republic share a commitment to high-quality ingredients and a mission to make great-tasting food accessible to all, no matter their dietary or lifestyle preferences.

"Fresh ravioli that tastes remarkable should be available to everyone," said Brian Durst, CEO of Tribe 9 Foods, the parent company of Taste Republic. "Beyond Meat has accomplished for meat what we've done for pasta – to create an option comparable to its traditional counterparts. The result is really good ravioli."

"By incorporating Beyond Sausage into Taste Republic's gluten-free ravioli, we're offering a nutritious and sustainable way for pasta lovers to continue eating what they love," said Tim Smith, Vice President of Food Service North America, Beyond Meat. "Together, we've created a delicious plant-based protein dish that tastes just as great as its animal-based equivalent."

Taste Republic's "Plant-Based Sausage Ravioli" is made with brown rice flour and features Beyond Sausage Italian Crumbles and Wisconsin cheese. Sold in 9-ounce containers, each package of ravioli contains 2.5 servings. Because it's fresh pasta, the ravioli cooks al dente in only 2-3 minutes.

Like all Taste Republic products, the ravioli is certified gluten-free and is made using non-GMO ingredients.

Taste Republic's Plant-Based Sausage Ravioli is available in their online store , on Amazon , and at select retailers. To find a store near you that carries Taste Republic pasta, visit their online store locator .

About Taste Republic

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Taste Republic crafts fresh gluten-free and grain-free pastas recognized for uncompromising taste and texture. All Taste Republic are certified by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization. For more information visit tasterepublicglutenfree.com .

