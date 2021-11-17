"Beds for Kids" Answers the Call to Aid Children in Need

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A routine maintenance call from a team member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority (EBRPHA) has led to an effort that will greatly impact the health and wellbeing of children living in EBRPHA communities.

A young resident of an East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority community waits outside while her new bed was installed recently.The agency is currently implementing a comprehensive strategic plan to provide residents with better ACCESS to education, health and wellness, and economic opportunities.

Local Public Housing Authority raises funds for bed and cribs for residents in need.

The team member noticed two young boys sleeping on the floor without beds and asked if he could purchase the wood and supplies to build a bed for these two children. That's when EBRPHA Chief Executive Officer J. Wesley Daniels, Jr., realized that "if there were two children in this one apartment, there were probably more children in our communities without beds."

Daniels recognized the lack of a bed as impacting health and wellness, one of EBRPHA's three tiers in a unique strategy to transform the lives of those who live in the communities. The two other tiers are education and economic opportunities.

EBRPHA surveyed nearly 1,000 families and learned that 50 children had been sleeping with their parents, on sofas, or pallets. A plan of action was created.

"Kids need sleep for health, wellness, and optimal learning," said EBRPHA Board of Commissioners Chair Dianna Payton. "Our hearts were hurting."

Knowing the agency could not use its federal funds to address this dire need, they turned to EBRPHA's non-profit affiliate, Partners Southeast.

Led by Board President Pam Wall, Partners Southeast and EBRPHA created the "Beds for Kids" fundraising initiative. Undeterred by the COVID-19 quarantine that ensued, the team raised over $20,000 from local foundations, organizations, businesses, and individual gifts.

Within a few months, 50 beds were purchased at wholesale cost from a local furniture store. Assembly was organized and later completed by volunteers, many of whom worked for EBRPHA. Each child also received bedding supplies and pajamas.

Louisiana has an infant mortality rate nearly twice the national average, so babies were also a concern. EBRPHA researched and learned that 18 families in nine communities did not have baby beds.

EBRPHA received a grant for $4,984 from the Junior League of Baton Rouge and Partners Southeast raised the additional funds to purchase 18 cribs, mattresses, and necessary bedding supplies. In addition, EBRPHA provided instructions, one-on-one training, and follow up visitations to each family.

Others have taken notice too. Nan McKay & Associates (NMA), for decades a leader in providing innovative solutions for neighborhoods across the country, recently recognized EBRPHA's efforts with its "Small Agency Resident Service Award". The award was one of just four given nationwide by NMA to recognize the excellence of individual agencies in the affordable housing industry.

"EBRPHA team members sleep well each night knowing that our beautiful little ones are also sleeping soundly and safely," said Daniels, who continues to work with his team enthusiastically putting new initiatives in place to provide ACCESS to education, health and wellness, and economic opportunities.

