Wildfire Systems is First to Offer Coupon Auto-Apply Functionality in a White-Label Rewards and Loyalty Platform New 'Couponator' feature enables financial institutions, retail brands, and technology OEMs to deliver a more seamless customer experience to online shoppers

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire Systems Inc., an innovative financial technology platform that powers loyalty and rewards programs, today announced it is the first to offer the ability to automatically find and apply the best coupon as a feature in its turnkey white-label loyalty platform. The new feature will improve consumers' shopping experience by finding coupons while they shop online, automatically applying the best deal at checkout.

Wildfire Systems' enterprise platform enables partners to embed social commerce, rewards, and cashback offerings within their existing services. Its patented suite of technologies rewards online shopping and harnesses digital word-of-mouth, delivering enhanced user experiences, consumer loyalty, and new revenue streams for partners. By harnessing word-of-mouth recommendations, Wildfire drives incremental revenue for over 30,000 online merchants including 1800-flowers, Dell, Macy’s, and Sephora. (PRNewsfoto/Wildfire Systems)

With the new Couponator™, Wildfire boosts the functionality of its rewards and loyalty platform, which is used by its partners, including financial institutions, and large technology companies to power their own loyalty and cashback rewards programs. Wildfire also helps more than 30,000 retail merchants to participate in these partner programs, enabling brands to expand their reach to a global audience of consumers.

"Enabling shoppers to find the best deals and auto-apply them is a major addition to our white-label rewards platform that will deliver more brand loyalty and revenue for our partners, and benefit consumers who will automatically save money when shopping at their favorite online stores," said Jordan Glazier, Wildfire's CEO. "By auto-applying coupons at online checkout, Wildfire also helps the merchants in our network drive increased sales and avoid the shopping cart abandonment that otherwise occurs when consumers leave the purchase flow to look elsewhere for discounts."

Coupons and discounts are cited as the number two reason why people buy specific products online, after free shipping. As a result, customers who find it easy to identify and apply coupons without wasting time trying codes that don't work, will benefit from this new feature. In turn, Wildfire's partners will be able to provide an improved customer shopping experience, increasing loyalty, and brand affinity.

Wildfire's rewards platform already delivers cashback deals and offers that are simple, seamless, and perfectly timed. The addition of the Couponator helps consumers save money more easily, plus earn cashback as they shop online, eliminating the extra steps needed to activate offers and earnings which may derail a shopping journey.

For more information on Wildfire Systems' white-label rewards and loyalty platform and to request a demo of the new Couponator feature, please visit: https://www.wildfire-corp.com/digital-coupons .

About Wildfire Systems, Inc.

Wildfire Systems provides an enterprise platform which enables partners to embed social commerce, rewards, and cashback offerings within their existing services. comWildfire's patented suite of technologies rewards online shopping and harnesses digital word-of-mouth, delivering enhanced user experiences, consumer loyalty, and new revenue streams for partners. By harnessing word-of-mouth recommendations, Wildfire drives incremental revenue for over 30,000 online merchants including Dell, Macy's, and Sephora. The company is based in San Diego and was founded in 2017. For more information, visit www.wildfire-corp.com.

