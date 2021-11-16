How to Raise a Healthy and Happy Child with Dyslexia

One man's struggle with dyslexia led him to write the award-winning book on how parents and educators can help children with dyslexia manage their unique challenges.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raising a Child with Dyslexia: What Every Parent Needs to Know 2nd Edition by Don M. Winn is the perfect handbook for parents and teachers of dyslexic children. Written from the perspective of someone who grew up with dyslexia and raised a child with dyslexia, it has been hailed as a book that "should be required reading for anyone who is going to be working with a child with dyslexia in any capacity." A Reader's Favorite Award, Eric Hoffer Award, and NYC Big Book Award winner, this book shows parents how to help their dyslexic learner develop healthy self-esteem, a strong self-concept, and valuable life skills.

Should be required reading for anyone who is going to be working with a child with dyslexia in any capacity.

Where most books fall short—covering the emotional, social, and internal toll of dyslexia—this book excels in offering a well-rounded account and balanced action plan that can be started right away. If you're looking for results, then this is a must-read.

"This compassionate work will reward parents in search of guidance."—Publishers Weekly

"Winn reveals cutting-edge strategies and research to help every parent and child work together and become the best they can be."—Eric Hoffer Book Awards

"A very accessible and in-depth look at dyslexia. Perfect for parents who want to know what's what and what steps to take. Highly recommended."—Wishing Shelf Book Awards

Published by Cardboard Adventures Publishing.

About Don M. Winn:

A dyslexia advocate and keynote speaker with a lifetime of experience living with dyslexia, Don M. Winn is the award-winning author of the nonfiction book for parents and educators, Raising a Child with Dyslexia: What Every Parent Needs to Know. Don has also written thirteen picture books and the award-winning Sir Kaye the Boy Knight series of chapter books (featuring Reggie, a hero of self-reference for dyslexic learners) which includes The Knighting of Sir Kaye, The Lost Castle Treasure, Legend of the Forest Beast, and The Eldridge Conspiracy. Don has published articles about dyslexia and reading in the Costco Connection Magazine, TODAY Parenting, MD Monthly, Latin Times, Fostering Families Today, and many others.

Find out more at www.donwinn.com

