Georgia and Florida Railway Honors Shipping Safety with Community Donation to Albany Firefighters

ALBANY, Ga., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia & Florida Railway, LLC (GFRR), a managed affiliate of OmniTRAX, the transportation affiliate of The Broe Group, presented a community donation to the Albany Fire Department at a ceremony honoring GFRR's recipients of the inaugural OmniTRAX Safe Shipper Award. The OmniTRAX Safe Shipper Award recognizes companies that model exemplary shipping safety by shipping or receiving loaded cars with no accidental releases during the previous year.

OmniTRAX and Georgia & Florida Railway officials join 2020 Safe Shipper Award Winners to honor shipping safety with a community donation to the Albany Fire Department

"Operational safety is a core value at OmniTRAX, and we are proud to recognize our GFRR partners that have modeled exceptional community safety," said OmniTRAX Senior Vice President of Operations John Bradley. "In their honor, we are pleased to support an important community partner committed to safety, the Albany Fire Department."

The 2020 OmniTRAX Safe Shipper Award recipients for the GFRR are: STS Of Albany, Colquitt Ag Service, Poet Group (Formerly Flint Hills Resources), and GP Cellulose, LLC. $1,000 contributions were made in each award winner's name.

"The Albany Fire Department is dedicated to the safety of our community, and we are grateful to community partners like GFRR and OmniTRAX who prioritize safety and contribute the resources to help keep the city and county safe," said Albany Deputy Fire Chief Sebon Burns.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OmniTRAX