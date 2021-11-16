Atonarp Announces Advisory Council of Science and Technology Experts to Boost Development of Digital Molecular Profiling

TOKYO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atonarp, developer of digital molecular profiling instrument platforms and software applications for healthcare and industrial markets, announced today the establishment of its first strategic Advisory Council, consisting of nine distinguished science and technology industry leaders. The council will collaborate closely with Atonarp and provide subject matter expertise to help inform and advance the company's roadmap of next-generation molecular sensing and diagnostic products.

"We are truly honored to have this highly distinguished group of experts on our Advisory Council," said Prakash Murthy, Atonarp Founder and CEO. "The depth and diversity of their collective expertise will be an invaluable resource as we work together at the intersection of molecular sciences and digital technology in pursuit of our vision: unlocking molecular insights that accelerate human progress."

The inaugural Advisory Council members include world-renowned experts from a broad range of disciplines, including molecular biophysics, biomedical imaging, optical physics, public health, clinical pharmacology, spectroscopy, mechanical engineering, industrial manufacturing, and health technology innovation.

Atonarp has recently expanded its molecular profiling platform capabilities within industrial manufacturing and medical diagnostics. The newly-formed scientific advisory panel will continue to guide the company in continued innovation of its proprietary spectroscopy technologies, expanding outreach of the platform, and advancement of its applications.

"Point-of-care-testing is the future for medical diagnostics, but the industry has been hampered by costly chemistry-driven panels that require large sample volumes and centrally-based laboratories for processing," said Dr. Phyllis Gardner, Stanford University Professor of Medicine. "Atonarp's molecular sensors scan and store an entire digital dataset from incredibly small sample amounts. This technology can support distributed point-of-care diagnostics, which is critical to achieving predictive and proactive healthcare practices, in turn, leading to better diagnoses, treatment, and outcomes for patients. I am delighted to partner with Atonarp on this journey."

"Atonarp's new council is an excellent example of how experts from different fields can come together to work for society's overall well-being," said Dr. Kiyoshi Kurokawa, Chairman, Health and Global Policy Institute (HGPI). "Its molecular profiling technology has huge potential across many areas, and I look forward to working with Atonarp and the council to maximize its impact."

The complete list of Atonarp's inaugural Advisory Council members is:

Dr. Kiyoshi Kurokawa , Health and Global Policy Institute

Professor Marcus Cicerone , Georgia Institute of Technology

Dr. Phyllis Gardner , Stanford University School of Medicine

Dr. Gerald Hane , Hitachi, Health and Global Policy Institute

Professor Masud Masuripur , University of Arizona

Dr. C.S. Park, Boston Consulting Group, Seagate (Former)

Professor Eric Potma , University of California, Irvine

Daniel Rubin , Orchestrat LLC

Professor Chris Xu , Cornell University

About Atonarp

Atonarp is a leading innovator in next-generation digital molecular profiling. Powered by a unifying software platform and breakthroughs in optical and mass spectrometer technologies, Atonarp products deliver real-time, actionable, comprehensive molecular data, enabling more predictive and precise outcomes for a wide range of industries, including semiconductor, pharmaceutical, medical diagnostics, cell biology, and more. Led by a world-class team of experts in the development and commercialization of industrial and healthcare instruments, Atonarp has operations in Japan, the United States, and India. Learn more at http://atonarp.com.

