Michael Baker International, as Part of Advancing Resilience in Communities JV, Selected by FEMA to Provide Production and Technical Services in FEMA Zone 1 Firm to provide Architectural and Engineering services under a five-year, $300 million maximum value IDIQ contract as part of FIMA Risk MAP Program

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has selected the firm's Advancing Resilience in Communities (ARC) Joint Venture (JV) to provide Architectural and Engineering services under FEMA's Production and Technical Services (PTS) contract. Michael Baker will lead the ARC JV, which also includes Wood, Moffatt & Nichol, Freese and Nichols, Tetra Tech, NV5 Geospatial and more than 20 subconsultants including IT firm NIYAMIT, in the execution of a five-year, $300 million maximum value indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to perform PTS work in FEMA's Zone 1. PTS services will include providing technical expertise to support FEMA's administration of the National Flood Insurance Program, such as generating/evaluating flood hazard and risk information and supporting the development and application of mitigation, planning, flood mapping and modeling activities. The contract falls under the Federal Insurance and Mitigation Administration's (FIMA) Risk Mapping, Assessment and Planning (Risk MAP) program.

Michael Baker International

"The PTS contract is the cornerstone of Michael Baker's history of supporting FEMA. We began supporting this type of work more than 40 years ago for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), before FEMA was established in 1979," said Dale Gray, Vice President and Office Executive, Emergency Management and Response at Michael Baker International. "Our team has a long-standing history of helping communities become more resilient and together with our JV partners, we look forward to continuing to carry out our mission of realizing more strategic emergency preparedness and mitigation planning."

As part of the Risk MAP program, FEMA works with federal, state, tribal and local partners across the nation to identify flood risk and promote informed planning and development practices to help reduce that risk. The ARC team will oversee project management and integration of the mapping projects, hazard mitigation and disaster support throughout Zone 1, which covers geographic areas affected primarily by north Atlantic storm events, severe winter storms and coastal storm surge. Zone 1 includes the following FEMA regions:

FEMA Headquarters in Washington, DC

Region 1: Connecticut , Maine , Massachusetts , New Hampshire , Rhode Island , Vermont

Region 2: New Jersey , New York , Puerto Rico , Virgin Islands

Region 3: District of Columbia , Delaware, Maryland , Pennsylvania , Virginia , West Virginia

Region 5: Illinois , Indiana , Michigan , Minnesota , Ohio , Wisconsin

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com

(866) 293-4609

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Michael Baker International