Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams and Jay Williams Host Fourth Annual '80s 'Dance Party To End ALZ' Benefiting the Alzheimer's Association Brad Paisley performed renditions of "Hot for Teacher," "Boys of Summer," and "Walk of Life" before bringing out surprise guest Darius Rucker for his powerful take on Prince's "Purple Rain"

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siblings Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams and Jay Williams hosted the fourth annual Dance Party to End ALZ on Sunday, November 14 at Nashville's Wildhorse Saloon. Apple Music's Beats 1 "Today's Country" radio host Kelleigh Bannen emceed the lively event, which raised nearly $300,000 for the Alzheimer's Association research grant program.

Alzheimer's Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alzheimer's Association)

Donned in iconic fashion from the '80s, country artists took to the stage performing throwback hits from the decade. Accompanied by Wildhorse Saloon's Three Lane, performances included:

Brad Paisley's renditions of "Hot for Teacher," "Boys of Summer" and "Walk of Life,"

Darius Rucker's powerful take on "Purple Rain,"

Kelleigh Bannen's electric rendition of "9 to 5,"

Ashley Campbell's spin on "Faith,"

Melinda Doolittle's rocking version of "Old Time Rock 'n Roll,"

Charles Esten's energetic adaptations of " Love Shack " and "You Give Love a Bad Name,"

Jamie O'Neal's powerhouse rendition of "Don't Stop Believing,"

Emily West with the '80s classic "Sweet Dreams,"

And a group finale of " Glory Days ."

"It was fantastic to be together again for the Dance Party to End ALZ. The energy in the room was amazing, and to know we were all there to support Alzheimer's Association research was extraordinarily meaningful," said event founder Kimberly Williams-Paisley. "After losing our mom to Alzheimer's five years ago, my siblings and I have been on a mission to advance Alzheimer's research toward methods of treatment, prevention and ultimately, a cure."

Amid the vibrant '80s atmosphere, the Williams' siblings joined on stage to encourage the crowd to support the cause, and shared their own family experience with their mom, Linda, who passed away with Alzheimer's in 2016.

Generous sponsors included: Boot Barn, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Brad Paisley, The Richardson Family Fund, Denise and Jeff Hopmayer, Hendrick Family Foundation, The Kershaw Foundation, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, The Goltermann Family, Lisa DeBartolo and Don Miggs, Paisley Park Girls in honor of Beth Machado, Harley Neuman and Daniel Lam, Sony Music, David & Lisa Minnigan, Fender, the AMG, In honor of Michael MacDowell (1961-2018), Esler Family Foundation, Mr. and Dr. Buffaloe, Team Miller, Lillie Pawluk, In honor of Hazel, The Bay and Reasonover Families, Cobb Sisters, Anonymous, and Sandy and Doug Paisley.

All proceeds from the Dance Party to End ALZ support the Alzheimer's Association research grant program.

For more information or to donate, visit alz.org/DanceParty .

PHOTOS:

https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/nashville-80s-dance-party-to-end-alz-benefiting-th

About the Alzheimer's Association ®

The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. For more information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

